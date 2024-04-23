Highlights Manchester United are on course to let Hannibal Mejbri embark on a fresh challenge in the summer after struggling to make an impact at Sevilla.

Feyenoord have wasted no time in lodging their interest in the Tunisia international as they are adamant they can give him the platform to reignite his career.

Sevilla are not considering taking advantage of the option to buy Hannibal after he has been starved of game time since his loan move to Spain.

Manchester United star Hannibal Mejbri is 'likely' to embark on a fresh challenge when the summer transfer window opens for business as Feyenoord have shown interest in offering a route out of Old Trafford following an underwhelming loan spell with Sevilla, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils chose to trigger a 12-month extension written into the Tunisia international's contract during the early stages of 2024, he has struggled to work his way into the forefront of boss Erik ten Hag's plans despite being eliminated from the Champions League at the group stage and falling off the pace in the race for a top four berth in the Premier League this season.

Hannibal's limited game time resulted in him sealing a temporary switch to Sevilla in January, but he has reached a crossroads in his career due to being limited to just 89 minutes of action since heading to Spain and failing to secure any action since starting a 3-2 win over Real Sociedad on March 2.

Feyenoord Ready to Hand Hannibal Move During Summer Window

Eredivisie giants confident they can help midfielder to rediscover best form

Feyenoord have shown early interest in luring Hannibal away from Manchester United when he is due to return to Old Trafford at the end of the campaign, according to GMS sources, with the Dutch heavyweights confident that he is capable of being a good fit for the Eredivisie thanks to his ability.

It is understood that the Rotterdam-based outfit are adamant that they could help reignite the attacking midfielder's career, having struggled to reach the heights he achieved during a loan spell with Birmingham City as he racked up seven goal contributions in 41 outings for the Championship side last season, and he would fulfil his potential in new surroundings.

Hannibal Mejbri's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Percentage of dribblers tackled 25.0 39.5 Ball recoveries 6.00 7.08 Progressive passes 3.20 3.52 Key passes 1.60 1.62 Blocks 0.40 1.20 Crosses 0.40 5.37 Assists 0.00 0.23 Statistics correct as of 21/04/2024

Although Sevilla have an option to purchase Hannibal for slightly more than £17million, thanks to an agreement being reached during negotiations for his loan arrival at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, GMS sources have been informed that the La Liga side are not currently interested in extending his stay.

As a result, the 21-year-old is likely to have to seek a new pathway out of Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens, despite there being uncertainty over who will be in charge of Manchester United in the coming months, as he aims to secure more regular game time during the 2024/25 campaign.

Having helped Yankuba Minteh to discover his best form, after scoring 10 goals in 34 appearances during a loan spell from Newcastle United, GMS sources have been told that Feyenoord are eager to have the opportunity to offer Hannibal to same opportunity as he nears the end of his Sevilla stint.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hannibal Mejbri boasted 100 per cent pass accuracy during Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and 3-0 win over Everton in September and November respectively

Red Devils Approaching Final Opportunity to Secure Fee for Hannibal

Tunisia international on course to tick into final 12 months of contract

GMS sources understand that Manchester United are aware that the fast-approaching summer transfer window is in line to be one of their final opportunities to cash in on Hannibal unless they decide to convince him to sign fresh terms as his current agreement is due to expire in 2025.

Although ten Hag described the playmaker as 'perfect' after excelling in the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Burnley in September, he is likely to be starved of regular action if he chooses to stay at Old Trafford as the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Scott McTominay are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Hannibal, who has been earning slightly more than £15,500-per-week during his loan spell with Sevilla, is expected to be put on the market as new Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe assesses how to bolster the squad after seeing his side need penalties to overcome Championship outfit Coventry City in their FA Cup semi-final last weekend.

