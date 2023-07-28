Manchester United are in need of reinforcements in attack during the summer transfer window, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has labelled one target as 'too expensive', speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have made some impressive signings so far, but they are yet to sign a striker.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

United have completed the signings of Andre Onana and Mason Mount during the summer window.

With the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen now in their thirties, United needed to bring in some fresh, younger legs into the midfield.

In terms of Onana, David De Gea left Old Trafford following the expiration of his contract earlier in the year, so signing a new number one will have been an immediate priority for the recruitment team.

However, with the midfield and goalkeeper positions strengthened, next on the list could be a striker.

Wout Weghorst was an option for Erik ten Hag last season, but the Dutch forward has left the club after his loan expired.

Anthony Martial has had his injury troubles and Marcus Rashford is extremely effective on the left-hand side of attack, so we could see a new centre-forward through the door.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Man Utd?

Romano has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who was described as 'world-class' by Graeme Souness, was an option for United, but at the moment, he is too expensive.

The Italian journalist has claimed that Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund is now their prime target, with Bayern Munich now the favourites to secure the signature of Kane.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The financial package, including salary, commission, and of course, the fee to pay to Tottenham Hotspur eventually, was too expensive.

"So, in that moment, the Harry Kane deal was off for Manchester United and they started to focus on Rasmus Hojlund and on different opportunities. At the moment, for Kane, I still see Bayern Munich as the big favourites and I expect them to bid again.

"I think they are the big favourites in this race with Paris Saint-Germain keeping a close eye on the situation in case Bayern can't make it happen. But, at the moment, Bayern are the favourites for Kane."

What's next for Man Utd?

As Romano mentioned, Kane could be a little too expensive at the moment.

As per the MailOnline, Spurs have demanded £100m for the England international so far, but the report claims that a price tag of £80m could temp United back to the negotiating table.

Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that United are set to accelerate talks with Atalanta for Hojlund this week.

The journalist claims that it could be an important few days, and it's difficult to see the Manchester club bringing in both Kane and Hojlund this summer.

With Onana and Mount signed so far, United have solved their goalkeeping issue and brought in some competition into the midfield, but signing a striker could be a priority.

If ten Hag wants to take his side to the next level and compete with Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title, adding world-class talent throughout the squad will be imperative.