Manchester United could consider appointing Harry Kane as captain if he signs for the club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United news - Harry Kane

Kane has shown immense loyalty to Spurs throughout his career, but he's yet to win a major trophy at Hotspur Way.

With his contract expiring next summer, it could be time for Daniel Levy to cash-in, or he risks losing him on a free transfer.

According to The Telegraph, United have started the process of trying to sign Kane in the summer window, with the north London club set to demand £100m if a Premier League team enquires.

With Wout Weghorst only signed on loan until the end of the season, signing a striker could be a priority for United in the coming months.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Kane would be open to a move to United if the circumstances at Spurs push him out of the door, and after their latest humiliating defeat away to Newcastle United, there's a good chance he's considering his future.

What has Jones said about Kane?

Jones has suggested that Kane could even be made captain at United, considering he's led his club and country out on so many occasions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Kane is the captain of England, he's captain of Tottenham, what's to say he couldn't be captain of United?

"Obviously, you've got to be careful around that as you don't want to rock the boat and upset Harry Maguire, David De Gea, Bruno Fernandes, or whoever feels that they have a right to be United captain next season.

"But, if you're signing Kane, I think you have to give serious consideration to whether he's a contender to have the armband."

How has Kane performed this season?

Unfortunately for Kane, his impressive campaign has been overshadowed by Erling Haaland.

The England international has scored an unbelievable 24 goals in the Premier League this term, but Haaland is leading the way on 32.

Considering how poor Spurs have been throughout the season, to score 24 league goals is a sensational achievement for Kane.

However, once again, he's failed to win a trophy at the club, so it could be time for him to seek a new challenge at a bigger club.