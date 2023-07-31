Highlights Manchester United may miss out on signing Axel Disasi, but that won't prevent Harry Maguire from leaving Old Trafford soon.

United have managed to move on several fringe players, but they still need to strengthen their defense with a new central defender.

The signing of Rasmus Hojlund suggests that United could intensify their pursuit of a new central defender, following disappointment in their pursuit of Disasi.

Manchester United look set to miss out on one of their key targets this summer, but that won't stop one of their players from leaving Old Trafford before the window closes in September, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The summer window is turning into a bit of a rebuild for Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

In terms of outgoings, United have done a reasonable job so far of getting rid of some of the fringe players in the squad.

Alex Telles, Anthony Elanga, David De Gea, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, and Zidane Iqbal have all left Old Trafford.

Mason Mount and Andre Onana have arrived through the door so far, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that United have agreed a deal to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United have a long-standing interest in Monaco defender Axel Disasi, but they're now set to miss out on the centre-back.

As per the BBC, Chelsea have now agreed a deal to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

If United secure the signing of a new central defender before the summer window closes, it raises questions regarding the future of Harry Maguire, but journalist Jones believes his exit doesn't depend on incomings.

What has Jones said about Maguire and Man Utd?

Jones has suggested that even though United are set to miss out on Disasi this summer, he still expects Maguire not to be plying his trade at Old Trafford beyond the end of the window.

The journalist adds that the Red Devils are fielding enquiries for Maguire at the moment, and he's interested to see how United react to Chelsea signing Disasi.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Chelsea have really been smart in sneaking in to nab Axel Disasi, it’s a good addition to that squad and obviously it makes you wonder how United react in the market.

"Harry Maguire is starting pre-season games and we are only a couple of weeks from the start of the season so as it stands, he genuinely is in the squad make-up for the start of the season. Will that remain the case? I doubt it.

"They are fielding enquiries and even if Maguire is still a United player at the start of the campaign, he won’t be there by the beginning of September."

What's next for Man Utd?

Although United may be planning to offload Maguire without a guaranteed signing in defence, they could certainly do with replacing the England international.

The Manchester club were interested in Disasi earlier in the summer, and journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that United were pushing to sign Kim Min-jae, before he made the move to Bayern Munich.

Clearly, a new central defender is on the mind of ten Hag ahead of the new campaign, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them step up their interest after they complete the signing of Hojlund, potentially in the next few days.