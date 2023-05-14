Manchester United defender Harry Maguire's 'time is up' at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old has struggled for game time this season and it could be time for him to seek a new challenge.

Manchester United news - Harry Maguire

Maguire, who is earning £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, has started just seven Premier League games this campaign, according to FBref.

With Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez arriving at Old Trafford over the last few years, Maguire has had to get used to being a backup player.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with Pete O'Rourke recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Erik ten Hag could now be open to allowing him to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

However, considering Maguire signed for United for a fee of £80m, as per the BBC, it could be difficult for the Manchester club to recoup the money they paid for him.

The former Leicester City defender is currently the captain at Old Trafford, so ten Hag certainly has a decision to make at the end of the season, considering he's clearly a leader in the dressing room.

What has Jones said about Maguire?

Jones has suggested that Maguire's time is up at United after falling down the pecking order.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He'd have to open minded to the fact that this is over, it's very unlikely that he can stay especially given that Victor Lindelof has had a bit of a turnaround in form and pushed himself up the pecking order.

"So, I think that Maguire's time is up, but we don't know that for sure yet because the conversations haven't happened and it's only once this season is up that that will be formalised."

Should Manchester United offload Maguire?

Although it's been a difficult time for Maguire over the last few years, former player Teddy Sheringham believes it's not all his fault.

He said: "I think Harry Maguire’s been hung out to dry a little bit at Manchester United. I think it’s a long road back for him to get his United place back."

Sheringham then went on to criticise his teammates, claiming that Maguire was the only one to take any responsibility. Sheringham added: "For a while it looked like everyone was doing their own thing at the club – and none of the players were taking responsibility. Maguire always fronted up. The fingers that were pointed at him were very unjust."

According to Sofascore's rating system, Maguire ranks sixth in the United squad.

The likes of Martinez and Varane have performed exceptionally under ten Hag, so if the club are able to receive a significant fee for him and the manager clearly has his favourites, it could be time for him to move on.