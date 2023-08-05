Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided some insight into his future at the club, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The England international isn't considered a regular at United, so it could be time for him to seek pastures now.

Manchester United transfer news - Harry Maguire

Maguire signed for United for a fee of £80m from Leicester City back in 2019, according to the BBC.

The England international quickly became a key player when arriving at Old Trafford, but the signings of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez over the last few years has seen him play more of a squad role.

Maguire recently announced on Twitter that Erik ten Hag had opted to remove him from his captaincy role ahead of the new season, with Bruno Fernandes given the armband.

Understandably, Maguire expressed how disappointed he was with the decision of ten Hag, but with the former Leicester defender not a guaranteed starter in the United 11, it makes sense to appoint a new captain.

Maguire is attracting interest from other clubs, and according to The Guardian, the Red Devils have recently rejected a £20m bid from West Ham United for the defender.

After purchasing the English centre-back for £80m, you'd imagine United will be wanting significantly more than £20m to allow him to depart.

However, with Maguire earning £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, it's not going to be easy to find a buyer capable of affording his salary.

What has Jacobs said about Maguire and Man Utd?

Jacobs has suggested that United could put some pressure on Maguire to leave the club if they receive a good enough offer.

The journalist adds that the Red Devils may prefer to keep hold of Maguire if clubs are only willing to bid around the £20m mark.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Now if an offer meets Manchester United's valuation and is too good to turn down, of course, we will naturally see the club put some pressure on.

"But at the moment, that's not been the case. The rejected West Ham United bid was well below United's valuation. I think in an ideal world United would like to get half back of what they paid for Maguire, so around £40m, given the outlay.

"Then, they'll see that as a fantastic bit of business. But if the offers are in the mid £20m's or lower, than United might prefer to keep Maguire as long as he's prepared to accept that diminished role."

Could Man Utd look to sign a replacement?

Despite Maguire not being a regular for United, ten Hag could still be looking to replace him to provide competition in the squad.

According to the MailOnline, the Manchester club are interested in Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite and Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

If United can manage to get a significant fee for Maguire and bring in someone like Branthwaite and Todibo on less wages, it could be a smart move.