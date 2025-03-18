Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund is determined to prove his worth to head coach Ruben Amorim between now and the end of the season as he does not want to find himself in a position where he is put on the market by key decision-makers at Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils made adjustments to their attacking options ahead of last month's winter deadline as Antony and Marcus Rashford departed on loan deals, with the latter having an option to remain at Aston Villa on a permanent basis for £40million, and further alterations could be made after remaining adrift in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Ambitious plans have been confirmed to build a new 100,000-seater stadium, as minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues making his mark behind the scenes, but Amorim will still be given the opportunity to give his Manchester United squad a makeover ahead of his first full campaign at the helm.

Hojlund Determined to Remain at Old Trafford

Striker not interested in embarking on fresh challenge in summer

Hojlund is desperate to stay at Manchester United instead of embarking on a fresh challenge during the summer transfer window, according to GMS sources, despite there being speculation that he could be allowed to head through the Old Trafford exit door as Amorim seeks to upgrade his options in the final third of the pitch.

The striker has been on the Red Devils' books since completing a £72million switch from Serie A outfit Atalanta in August 2023 and, even though he could fall down the pecking order as the addition of a new centre forward is being prioritised ahead of next season, he remains committed to his current employers.

GMS sources have been informed that Hojlund is fighting to show Amorim and other influential figures at Manchester United that he is worth keeping on board and, having ended his goal duck by getting his name on the scoresheet in the convincing win over Leicester City last weekend, wants to end the season in a rich vein of form.

The Denmark international still has three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £85,000-per-week, but the Red Devils' financial issues and determination to become even more productive in attack has led to there being suggestions that he could be replaced when the opportunity arises.

Hojlund is not interested in moving onto pastures new and is solely focused on succeeding in a Manchester United shirt, GMS sources have learned, resulting in him battling to make a case for being kept on board as Amorim and members of the hierarchy devise plans for the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund has been averaging a goal every 483 minutes in the Premier League this season

Hojlund Impressing With Work Behind Scenes

Denmark international showing greater determination and focus

GMS sources have been told that there has been a noticeable change in Hojlund's focus and determination at Carrington in recent weeks as he looks to win over Amorim and highlight that he deserves further opportunities to make himself a key component of future plans at Manchester United.

The Portuguese tactician admitted that the 22-year-old scored a 'really good' goal against Leicester last weekend, which was the first time he got his name on the scoresheet since the turn of the year, while he has also caught the eye by improving his defensive work when the Red Devils are out of possession.

Manchester United have been contemplating whether to listen to loan offers in the summer as they have come to terms with the fact that Hojlund does not hold the same value as when they bought him, GMS sources understand, but he is eager to stay at Old Trafford and fight for game time even though Serie A would be his most likely destination.

Related Exclusive: Amorim 'Could Make Surprise U-Turn' Over Amad Diallo at Man Utd Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is reassessing how to get the best out of Amad Diallo when he returns from injury

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils will have an opportunity to land Dusan Vlahovic for a cut-price fee of £25million when the transfer window reopens as Juventus have turned their attentions towards finding a buyer, and his arrival would give Amorim additional firepower heading into his first full season in charge.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 18/03/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox