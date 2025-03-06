Manchester United have reopened discussions with Kobbie Mainoo over an improved contract and there is increasing confidence that he will stay at Old Trafford instead of embarking on a fresh challenge when the summer transfer window opens for business, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim made alterations to his squad ahead of last month's winter deadline, with Patrick Dorgu being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £30million switch from Lecce, but his hopes of securing silverware suffered a significant blow thanks to being knocked out of the FA Cup by Fulham last weekend.

The Portuguese tactician is aware of Manchester United's financial issues, resulting in minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe threatening to make up to a further 200 redundancies behind the scenes, but plans have been put in place to hand Mainoo a deal which would see him secure a significant pay rise.

Red Devils Locked in Discussions with Mainoo

England international's priority remains to stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United are holding fresh talks with Mainoo as they attempt to convince him to pen a new contract, according to GMS sources, and influential figures at Old Trafford are remaining calm about the situation as conversations over improved terms have been positive up until this point.

The central midfielder is edging towards the final two years of his £20,000-per-week deal and, having gone on to make himself a key component of the Red Devils' plans and an England international since last putting pen-to-paper, there is an awareness that he needs to be rewarded with a lucrative pay package.

GMS sources have been informed that Mainoo's priority is to stay with his boyhood club, resulting in there being confidence that he will be persuaded to commit his long-term future to Manchester United, and Amorim still believes that he can fit into his preferred system after making a full recovery from injury.

The Red Devils have made it clear to their 19-year-old academy graduate, who has been described as 'special' by former Old Trafford fans' favourite Paul Scholes, that handing him an extended agreement has been earmarked as a priority after they succeeded in persuading Amad Diallo to renew his contract.

Mainoo wants his new pay package to be in the region of £150,000-per-week, GMS sources have learned, and there is a possibility of his wages increasing by an extra £30,000 if Manchester United are involved in the Champions League and potential bonuses are taken into consideration.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo won three ground duels and hit the woodwork during Manchester United's defeat to Crystal Palace last month, which remains his most recent outing due to injury

Amorim Reluctant to Green-Light Mainoo Exit

Central midfielder on radar of Premier League rivals Chelsea

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are adamant they are reluctant to selling Mainoo despite fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, while a similar stance has been taken over Alejandro Garnacho after they have both been linked with possible moves to domestic rivals Chelsea.

The latter was also on the radar of Serie A title-chasers Napoli during the winter transfer window, leading to there being suggestions that £70million would be enough to get a mid-season deal over the line, but he ended up remaining at Old Trafford instead of moving onto pastures new.

Manchester United value Mainoo at the same figure, GMS sources understand, and Chelsea will not prioritise landing him for that fee as their main focus is recruiting a striker and there is an awareness that Andrey Santos and Lesley Ugochukwu will return from their respective loan spells at the end of the season.

Fellow Red Devils teenager Chido Obi-Martin could be rewarded with more extensive game time in the coming weeks, GMS sources recently revealed, underlining that Amorim is looking to hand opportunities to the Premier League giants' best up-and-coming talents in the remainder of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 06/03/2025

