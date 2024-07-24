Highlights Manchester United may head to the negotiating table if Ivan Toney's price tag drops after being alerted to the Brentford marksman not being in line to pen a new contract.

The England international is seeking a fresh challenge where he would be in line to secure lucrative personal terms.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli are threatening to become Manchester United's biggest competitors for Toney's signature.

Manchester United could offer Ivan Toney the opportunity to seal a move to Old Trafford despite the Brentford star seeking a significant pay increase if he embarks on a fresh challenge ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut next month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have already strengthened their options in the attacking department, thanks to striking a £36.5million deal for Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee after his goals spearheaded Bologna to Champions League qualification, but boss Erik ten Hag has remained in the market for further reinforcements.

Leny Yoro has also joined Manchester United in a switch worth up to £58.9million from Lille, but new sporting director Dan Ashworth has refused to rule out the possibility of raiding Premier League rivals in the aftermath of being set the challenge of leading the FA Cup winners' recruitment drive as the August 30 deadline closes in.

Red Devils Contemplating Making Toney Bid if Price Tag Drops

Ten Hag may choose to take advantage of striker's contract situation

Manchester United could consider heading to the negotiating table for Toney if his price tag drops below £40million, according to GMS sources, and ten Hag has noticed a potential window of opportunity to negotiate a cut-price deal after it has become clear that a new contract at Brentford is out of the question.

The striker has entered the final 12 months of his £20,000-per-week agreement at the Gtech Community Stadium and, although his current employers would like to convince him to sign fresh terms to protect his value, they are unable to meet his lucrative demands or match his ambition.

GMS sources have been informed that Toney is looking for a contract worth up to £250,000-per-week at a new club, and Manchester United have held talks over making a move for his signature despite already providing Rasmus Hojlund with competition for a regular starting berth thanks to Zirkzee's arrival.

Ivan Toney's statistical averages per 90 minutes over the course of his entire career compared to Joshua Zirkzee Ivan Toney Joshua Zirkzee Shots on target percentage 53.5 37.9 Shot-creating actions 2.52 3.01 Shots 2.33 2.63 Goals 0.51 0.42 Assists 0.16 0.21 Statistics correct as of 24/07/2024

The 28-year-old has found the back of the net 36 times over the course of 85 Premier League appearances, which led to him being included in England's squad for Euro 2024, and his preference is to walk away from Brentford ahead of the new Premier League campaign getting underway as he is ready to take the next step in his career.

But GMS sources have learned that Toney is refusing to rule out the possibility of remaining with the west Londoners for another season as he would then become a free agent and be in line to decide his next challenge without his admirers needing to get involved in club-to-club negotiations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney has racked up four goal contributions over the course of six appearances against Manchester United, but he has only been on the winning side once

Al-Ahli Threatening to Become Biggest Rivals for Toney's Signature

Chelsea and Arsenal have ruled out submitting bid before deadline

Manchester United's biggest challengers for Toney's services is likely to come from the big-spending Saudi Pro League as GMS sources have been told that he has worked his way onto Al-Ahli's list of potential recruits alongside Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur frontman Richarlison.

Chelsea are not in the race for the England international, having missed out on becoming a priority target during the early stages of new head coach Enzo Maresca's reign, while a switch to Arsenal will only have a chance of coming to fruition if he becomes a free agent ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

GMS sources understand that Brentford have not received an approach from Al-Ahli or bids from any other suitors at this stage, but Manchester United are aware that Bees boss Thomas Frank will not want to see Toney walk away without recouping a fee after previously valuing him at £100million.

The capital club are in line to have to settle for less than half that figure, despite the former Newcastle United man not being unhappy in his current surroundings, as it is their last opportunity to command a healthy fee after a contract renewal has been ruled out of the equation.

GMS sources recently revealed that Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have also refused to rule out the possibility of testing Brentford's resolve with a lowball offer, but they have stopped short of making serious contact in an attempt to get a summer deal over the line.

