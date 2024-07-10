Highlights Manchester United remain hopeful of being able to wrap up a deal for Manuel Ugarte after their advances for the defensive midfielder have shown promise.

There is ongoing uncertainty over whether the Uruguay international has a future at Paris Saint-Germain as preparations are made for the 2024/25 campaign.

Doubts over where Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat will be featuring in the coming months have resulted in Manchester United having to be patient in their pursuit of Ugarte.

Manchester United are edging towards striking a deal for Manuel Ugarte despite needing to make a final decision on Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat's respective futures at Old Trafford before rubber-stamping the switch from Paris Saint-Germain, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Erik ten Hag has remained in the dugout after the Red Devils hierarchy chose to trigger a 12-month extension written into the Dutch tactician's contract, and removing the uncertainty over who will be in the dugout on the opening day of the new Premier League season has resulted in plans being drawn up to be active during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Newly-appointed sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with leading Manchester United's recruitment drive, after his arrival was completed thanks to reaching a compromise with Newcastle United in club-to-club negotiations, and acquisitions are on the agenda ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Red Devils Remain Hopeful of Finding Ugarte Agreement

Uncertainty over Casemiro and Amrabat impacting plans

A deal for Ugarte is continuing to show promise after Manchester United have set their sights on reaching an agreement with reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG, according to GMS sources, and there is hope within Old Trafford that it will be possible to strike a deal for no more than £45million.

The defensive midfielder is currently competing in the Copa America, having started all four of Uruguay's fixtures en route to the semi-finals, but there is ongoing uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade when the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign gets underway in the coming weeks.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have been unable to accelerate plans to land Ugarte thanks to there being doubts over where Casemiro and Amrabat will be plying their trade in the new season, resulting in internal discussions over a potential deal being slightly impacted.

Manuel Ugarte's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Casemiro Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Pass completion percentage 91.2 81.8 Percentage of dribblers tackled 48.3 48.1 Ball recoveries 8.42 6.05 Tackles 4.56 3.77 Interceptions 1.86 0.82 Statistics correct as of 10/07/2024

PSG are under no pressure to sanction the South American's departure as he still has four years remaining on his lucrative contract, which allows him to pocket slightly more than £100,000-per-week, resulting in them being able to hold firm on their valuation as the Red Devils continue plotting a move.

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United have already had an opening bid rebuffed for Ugarte, while Bayern Munich are considering heading to the negotiating table and there is further interest from Serie A despite his current employers not being open to accepting an offer which falls short of £50million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte's pass accuracy did not fall below 84 per cent in any of his Ligue 1 outings during the 2023/24 campaign

Ten Hag Will Seek Loan Signing if Ugarte Proves Out of Reach

Dutch tactician wants perfect midfield partner for Mainoo

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United will look to take advantage of the loan market if they are unable to acquire top defensive midfield target Ugarte as ten Hag is not content with his current options to partner academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park.

The Red Devils forked out an £8.5million fee in order to recruit Amrabat from Fiorentina on a temporary basis in September, but they opted against taking advantage of the £21.4million option to make the switch permanent and are mulling over whether to make a fresh move for the Morocco international.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Set Major Sell-on Clause After Agreeing £26m Deal Manchester United will have the option to raise the sell-on clause written into the deal taking Mason Greenwood to Marseille

Manchester United are eager for Casemiro to complete a transfer to the Saudi Pro League, GMS sources have been told, but they will refuse to budge on their valuation of Ugarte - despite being compared by journalist Zach Lowy to a younger N'Golo Kante - as they have reached the top of their budget and there is optimism that a deal will be struck for the 23-year-old.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored