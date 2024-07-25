Highlights Manchester United are determined to reach an agreement for Manuel Ugarte despite being forced to play the waiting game thanks to Paris Saint-Germain's demands.

The Red Devils are convinced that the Uruguay international's valuation is on course to decrease due to not featuring at the forefront of the reigning Ligue 1 champions' plans.

Erik ten Hag is scouring the market for alternative options even though Ugarte has remained his primary target to bolster Manchester United's midfield.

Manchester United are remaining hopeful of being able to strike a cut-price deal for top target Manuel Ugarte despite being forced to show patience in their attempts to convince Paris Saint-Germain to sanction the summer switch to Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having guided the Red Devils to European qualification thanks to winning the FA Cup at the end of last season, boss Erik ten Hag has been active in the transfer market and bolstered his attacking options thanks to completing the £36.5million acquisition of Joshua Zirkzee from Serie A outfit Bologna.

The Netherlands international's arrival was followed by Leny Yoro being recruited from Lille in a deal worth up to £58.9million, but sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with reaching agreements for other big-names on Manchester United's shortlist ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Red Devils Adamant Ugarte Demands Will Drop

FA Cup winners confident Uruguayan is not key part of PSG's plans

Manchester United are refusing to lose hope in their pursuit of Ugarte, according to GMS sources, as there is a strong belief that his price tag will be slashed as the closure of the transfer window looms due to failing to feature at the forefront of PSG head coach Luis Enrique's plans for the upcoming campaign.

Although the reigning Ligue 1 champions are currently holding out for £59million, the Red Devils are adamant that their lofty demands for the Uruguay international will drop as a result of being in line for limited game time if he remains at the Parc des Princes instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

GMS sources have been informed that Ugarte is still Manchester United's top target for the defensive midfield position as they seek an ideal partner for academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park, and they are prepared to play the waiting game in order to better their chances of reaching a compromise with PSG.

Manuel Ugarte's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Kobbie Mainoo Manuel Ugarte Kobbie Mainoo Pass completion percentage 91.2 86.2 Tackles 4.56 2.20 Interceptions 1.86 1.03 Blocks 1.26 0.93 Clearances 1.16 1.40 Statistics correct as of 25/07/2024

The Red Devils have only been unable to get a deal over the line for the 23-year-old, who is on a contract worth just shy of £100,000-per-week in his current surroundings, because of his valuation as he has already shown an eagerness to complete a summer switch to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are waiting to make a breakthrough in negotiations, GMS sources have been told, and they are willing to secure Ugarte's services on an initial loan after keeping their options open and exploring possibilities surrounding the structure of a deal with French heavyweights PSG.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte averaged 4.2 tackles per outing at the Copa America this summer, which is a higher figure than each of his Uruguay teammates recorded

Ten Hag Monitoring Alternative Targets Ahead of Possible Ugarte Blow

Dutch tactician desperate to strengthen midfield before new season

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United are being forced to keep an eye on alternative targets and other opportunities on the market as a deal for Ugarte is still just out of reach and Dutch tactician ten Hag is desperate to bring in a fresh midfield enforcer ahead of the new season getting underway next month.

The Red Devils have seen Sofyan Amrabat head back to Fiorentina after they opted against taking advantage of the option to turn his loan switch into a permanent agreement, resulting in them being light on options just a matter of weeks before facing rivals Manchester City in the Community Shield.

But Manchester United are determined for significant progress to be made in their Ugarte pursuit in the coming days as GMS sources recently revealed that there is optimism that there will be clarity over what PSG are open to accepting as a pay package before the end of the week.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored