Manchester United succeeding in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt has resulted in boss Erik ten Hag having renewed hope of being able to convince Paris Saint-Germain to lower their demands for leading Old Trafford target Manuel Ugarte before the transfer deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils sporting director Dan Ashworth, who has been leading the recruitment drive, strengthened the squad a matter of days before getting the Premier League campaign underway with a clash against Fulham by completing the signings of the Netherlands international and Noussair Mazraoui in deals worth close to £60million from Bayern Munich.

Their arrivals came after Aaron Wan-Bissaka sealed a £15million switch to West Ham United, meaning Manchester United have had a busy start to the week in the transfer market, but there is scope for further reinforcements to be welcomed ahead of the fast-approaching August 30 cut-off point.

Red Devils Optimistic of Sealing Ugarte Move

Discussions have remained open for the Uruguay international

The signing of de Ligt after lengthy negotiations has resulted in Manchester United having renewed optimism of being able to persuade PSG to drop their Ugarte valuation, according to GMS sources, and lines of communication have remained open despite being frustrated in their initial attempts to strike a deal.

Although the Red Devils have begun looking at alternative defensive midfielders due to being unwilling to meet the price tag slapped on the Uruguay international by the reigning Ligue 1 champions, he has remained ten Hag's primary target as he seeks an ideal partner for Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United continue to value Ugarte similarly to de Ligt, with them not intending to spend more than £42million in order to secure his signature, and they are still wishing that PSG will be open to sanctioning a cut-price deal instead of potentially turning to former loanee Sofyan Amrabat.

Manuel Ugarte's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Sofyan Amrabat Manuel Ugarte Sofyan Amrabat Pass completion percentage 91.2 87.0 Percentage of dribblers tackled 48.3 54.8 Tackles 4.56 2.60 Interceptions 1.86 0.77 Blocks 1.26 1.92 Key passes 0.65 0.58 Statistics correct as of 14/08/2024

Bayern Munich were initially stubborn over the fee they were holding out for - along with the structure of the agreement - when it came to negotiations for de Ligt, but the Red Devils ended up tempting the Bundesliga heavyweights into accepting a proposal which matched the highest figure they were prepared to fork out.

That has given Manchester United confidence of being able to use a similar tactic in further discussions over Ugarte, but GMS sources recently revealed that Amrabat would be open to making a quickfire return from Fiorentina on a fresh loan after they have been aiming to reach an agreement in the background.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte has been sent off four times over the course of 200 appearances at club level, while he has picked up a booking on an additional 47 occasions

Berge to be Seriously Considered by Ten Hag

Burnley midfielder is among back-up options if PSG refuse to budge

Although de Ligt's arrival has resulted in there being a fresh twist due to improving Manchester United's levels of optimism when it comes to striking a deal for Ugarte, GMS sources have been told that ten Hag will consider a move for Burnley midfielder Sander Berge more seriously if he is left with no choice but to end conversations over the South American.

The Championship promotion-chasers have valued the Norwegian at up to £30million after learning that the Red Devils are circling, and that is a figure that is significantly higher than last season's FA Cup winners are willing to pay for his services at this stage of the transfer window.

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United value Berge at no higher than £20million, and they will not entertain being held to ransom after realising that the Lancashire outfit have sensed an opportunity to attempt to secure a sizeable fee ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

