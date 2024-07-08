Highlights Jadon Sancho is edging towards departing Manchester United after his agents have been involved in discussions with Juventus over a potential switch.

The Serie A giants have set their sights on negotiating a loan deal after it has become clear that the winger has no future under Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are determined to ensure that a temporary agreement includes an obligation for Juventus to buy Sancho at the end of the forthcoming season.

Manchester United have edged towards seeing Jadon Sancho head through the Old Trafford exit door as the outcast's representatives have been holding discussions with Serie A heavyweights Juventus ahead of a potential summer switch, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Dutch tactician Erik ten Hag has turned his attentions towards making adjustments to his FA Cup-winning squad after the Red Devils opted to trigger a 12-month option to extend his contract last week, ending speculation over who will be in the dugout when the fast-approaching new campaign gets underway.

Thanks to a resolution being found with Newcastle United following lengthy negotiations, new sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with overseeing Manchester United's recruitment drive ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline, and outgoings are expected during the remainder of the summer window.

Sancho at Centre of Discussions Over Juventus Switch

Winger has no future at Old Trafford amid continued rift with Ten Hag

Conversations have taken place over proposals for Sancho to join Juventus after the Italian giants have registered an interest in acquiring his services ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, according to GMS sources, leading to his camp gathering an understanding of what is on offer in Turin.

Following Manchester United's decision to keep ten Hag at the helm instead of heading in a different direction, the winger does not have a future at Old Trafford due to refusing to apologise to the former Ajax head coach for a social media outburst, resulting in his suitors spotting a window of opportunity to pounce.

GMS sources have been informed that Juventus are preparing to thrash out the terms of a loan deal for Sancho after new head coach Thiago Motta has set his sights on bolstering the squad he has inherited from predecessor Massimiliano Allegri, while the Red Devils are keen to negotiate a speedy exit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has scored 12 goals over the course of his 82 appearances in a Manchester United shirt, while he has also racked up six assists along the way

Manchester United are eager to get the England international off their books as he is not in line to make another appearance under ten Hag despite still having two years remaining on his £275,000-per-week contract, giving the Bianconeri renewed hope of striking a summer deal.

Sancho could leave the Red Devils in the coming days thanks to Juventus upping the ante in their pursuit, GMS sources recently revealed, but his admirers are being forced to prioritise offloading fellow wide-man Federico Chiesa in order to make room in their squad and boost their budget.

Jadon Sancho's statistical averages during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Federico Chiesa Jadon Sancho Federico Chiesa Shots on target percentage 44.4 33.8 Shot-creating actions 4.82 4.80 Passes into the penalty area 2.46 1.84 Key passes 2.28 2.21 Goals 0.18 0.37 Assists 0.18 0.08 Statistics correct as of 08/07/2024

Red Devils Seeking Obligation for Sancho to Make Permanent Departure

Premier League giants do not want to risk value decreasing

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United are seeking clarity over whether Juventus are prepared to include an obligation to purchase Sancho in a potential loan agreement as they are desperate to ensure that a significant fee will be coming into their accounts next year.

Having forked out £73million when they lured the 24-year-old away from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021, the Red Devils are determined to avoid a situation where he returns from a temporary spell at the Allianz Stadium and enters the final 12 months of his contract as his value would significantly decrease.

Although GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are open to allowing Sancho to embark on a fresh challenge on an initial loan, they are keen for his season-long spell away from Old Trafford to lead to a £40million transfer, and further club-to-club discussions need to be held in order to iron out the terms.

