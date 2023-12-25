Highlights Manchester United are locked in discussions with Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka over new contracts.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has also confirmed that talks are being held with Anthony Martial and Hannibal Mejbri.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are hoping to tempt Wan-Bissaka into signing on the dotted line after implementing a similar tactic with Diogo Dalot.

Manchester United are in discussions with Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka over new contracts, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT how the board could implement a similar tactic to when they tied Diogo Dalot down to fresh terms earlier this year.

The Portuguese right-back committed his future to the Red Devils by penning a five-year deal worth £85,000-per-week, which can be extended by a further 12 months, but boss Erik ten Hag is keen to convince other key men to sign on the dotted line.

Manchester United are looking to make inroads ahead of the January window opening for business, when further cash could be spent on reinforcements despite forking out close to £175million on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana during the summer.

Red Devils in discussions with quartet over fresh terms

Ten Hag has confirmed that fresh contract talks are underway with Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial and Hannibal Mejbri, according to The Sun, as Manchester United do not want to see the quartet walk away as free agents next summer.

The report suggests the Red Devils are holding internal discussions to keep them on the club's books despite registering their worst-ever Champions League campaign, having racked up just four points from six fixtures and finishing bottom of a group which included Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

It is understood that Manchester United have been keen to reach an agreement with Lindelof as uncertainty over his future has resulted in Serie A heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan pinpointing him as a potential target.

But transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Sweden international does not necessarily deserve a new contract as he has failed to reach the levels expected when they lured him away from Benfica for in the region of £30million six years ago.

Victor Lindelof's Manchester United career in numbers Appearances 249 Goals 4 Assists 7 Yellow cards 22 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 21/12/2023

It is understood that Manchester United have been mulling over whether to trigger a 12-month option to extend Wan-Bissaka's agreement after discussions over an improved deal stalled in October despite making positive progress shortly after the summer window slammed shut.

The 26-year-old will be allowed to open discussions with overseas suitors if there are no internal developments before the turn of the year, but the Red Devils will do all they can to stop him walking away without securing a fee after they forked out £50million to acquire him from Crystal Palace in 2019.

Romano understands that Manchester United are eager for Lindelof to put pen-to-paper as soon as possible after holding discussions with his representatives, while further talks are taking place with fellow defender Wan-Bissaka.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Red Devils have stopped short of triggering the option to extend the latter's deal as they want to reward him with a long-term agreement after a similar strategy worked when convincing Dalot to commit his future to the club.

When asked for an update on whether Manchester United are hoping that Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka - who are on contracts worth a combined £210,000-per-week - will extend their respective careers at Old Trafford, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"With Lindelof, 100%. They want Lindelof to be part of the project in the present and future, so I'm sure they will try to proceed as soon as possible. "At the moment, a new deal for Wan-Bissaka is still being discussed because they wanted to offer him a long-term contract and not just trigger the option. "It is similar to what they did with Diogo Dalot less than a year ago. They had a chance to trigger the option, but they decided to offer him a longer contract. The conversations are ongoing with Wan-Bissaka."

Varane and Casemiro will have to force move

Raphael Varane and Casemiro will only be able to bring the curtain down on their respective Manchester United careers if they push for a January move, according to ESPN, as ten Hag has decided he wants to keep them among his options.

The report suggests the Dutch tactician, who has been in the Old Trafford dugout since being handed the managerial reins ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, is eager to fend off interest in the duo as he looks to recover from an underwhelming start to the season.

Having sealed Varane's arrival by negotiating a £41million deal with Real Madrid two years ago, Manchester United returned to the Bernabeu 12 months later to lure Casemiro away from the La Liga giants in a £70million switch.

Ten Hag's desire to hold onto the pair will come as a blow to the Spanish heavyweights as Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti had been considering a move for Varane after David Alaba has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an injury.

Respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Casemiro is not looking to rubber-stamp his Manchester United departure midway through the campaign, while Saudi Arabian admirers are more likely to stump up the cash in the summer instead of next month.