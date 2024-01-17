Highlights Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane will enter talks over his future at the club after a new sporting director is appointed.

The 2018 World Cup winner has been offered to La Liga title-chasers Barcelona by new minority investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Manchester United are unwilling to keep Varane on his current salary.

Manchester United star Raphael Varane will hold 'important' discussions over his Old Trafford future after Sir Jim Ratcliffe has appointed a new sporting director, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the World Cup winner will be forced to take a pay cut if he wants to bag a new contract.

The Red Devils entered a new era over the festive period as INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe acquired 25 per cent of the club's shares in a £1.3billion deal after holding lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, allowing him to take control of football operations.

Following the fresh investment, Manchester United are considering drafting in Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchell to revamp their approach in the transfer market, and the alterations behind the scenes could have an impact on boss Erik ten Hag's squad.

Ratcliffe offers Varane to Barcelona

Ratcliffe has handed Barcelona the opportunity to sign Varane for £17.2million, according to Spanish sources via TEAMtalk, after the La Liga giants' arch-rivals Real Madrid have closed the door on potentially offering a route back to the Bernabeu.

The report suggests that Manchester United are looking to offload the centre-back, who has been described as 'genuine world-class by club legend Rio Ferdinand, as he is viewed as problematic by ten Hag and does not feature in his long-term plans.

Varane has entered the final 18 months of his £340,000-per-week contract, which ranks him as the Red Devils' second-highest earner, and his current employers are aware that his value will continue to decrease as he edges towards the final stages of his agreement.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week Figures according to Capology - Correct as of 16/1/2024

It is understood that Manchester United are unwilling to trigger a 12-month extension written into the France international's deal as they do not want to keep him on the same salary package, but they have not ruled out putting fresh terms on the table.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Varane is 'extremely frustrated' after spending periods of the season out of the starting XI, while a January exit is unlikely as he is holding out for a suitor who matches his ambition.

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are monitoring the 30-year-old's situation, and staying in Europe would hold more appeal than cashing in on the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League if his Manchester United career comes to an end in the coming months.

Fabrizio Romano - Varane will be forced to take pay cut at Old Trafford

Romano understands that Manchester United have ruled out the possibility of activating Varane's one-year contract extension as they will not keep him on the same wages, which means he is set to hold crunch talks with the new-look hierarchy.

The Italian journalist is aware that the defender, who has been on the Red Devils' books since sealing a £41million switch from Real Madrid in August 2021, is keen to discover how he fits into the future plans after a new sporting director is appointed.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"On the same salary, this is not going to happen. Let's see what Varane will decide to do. "I also think the conversation between Varane and the new people in charge of Manchester United - as soon as they have a new sporting director - is going to be important. "He will want to see what kind of project they have for Varane and what kind of project they have in general. Varane will then make a decision, together, with the club."

Man United considering Olise swoop

Manchester United have discussed the possibility of making a summer move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, according to ESPN, and are willing to allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka to head in the opposite direction as they look to negotiate a deal.

The report suggests that the France under-21 international, who snubbed a move to Chelsea after they activated the £35million release clause written into his previous contract and penned fresh terms, is expected to be allowed to leave Selhurst Park at the end of the season after he has also worked his way onto Liverpool's radar.

It is understood that Manchester United are open to including Wan-Bissaka in a swap deal despite triggering a 12-month extension written into his deal and initially planning to hold discussions over a new agreement when the campaign reaches its climax.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are interested in landing Olise as they prepare to implement a different transfer strategy to previous years, with them going away from attempting to acquire big-name stars for lucrative fees.

The former Reading talisman has been earmarked as one of Manchester United's top summer targets, while they are mulling over whether to take advantage of a buyout clause written into his contract, which comes into operation in the coming months.