Highlights Manchester United are competing with a number of admirers to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise in the summer transfer window.

The £60million release clause written into the 22-year-old's Selhurst Park contract will become active in the coming weeks.

Members of the new-look Manchester United hierarchy have been keeping tabs on Olise's performances during the closing stages of the campaign.

Manchester United are among a number of clubs battling it out to land Michael Olise after new board members from INEOS have already been 'tracking' the Crystal Palace star ahead of potentially luring him to Old Trafford during the summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils entered a new era when Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club in February, allowing him to take control of football operations following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and he is looking to make his mark ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

Erik ten Hag's future is in doubt, thanks to new technical director Jason Wilcox running the rule over whether the Dutch tactician deserves to stay in the job after falling behind in the race to bag a Champions League qualification spot, but that has not stopped Manchester United eyeing acquisitions.

Red Devils Firmly in Race to Seal Summer Deal for Olise

Ratcliffe could take advantage of release clause

Manchester United are fighting with a host of clubs to acquire Olise, according to Italian journalist Romano, after being made aware that the £60million release clause written into his Crystal Palace contract will become active when the transfer window reopens for business in the coming weeks.

The respected reporter suggests that Ratcliffe and other key decision-makers have been keeping tabs on the winger, who has found the back of the net seven times and registered a further four assists during an injury-hit campaign, and they have been informed of what it would take to win the race for his signature.

Taking to social media platform X on Sunday morning, Romano wrote:

"Manchester United remain one of several clubs in the race for Michael Olise, as release clause in region of £60million will be active this summer. "INEOS people already tracking him, well informed on all details but also aware of competition. He's one of the names monitored."

Manchester United will fancy their chances of fighting off rival interested parties during the summer as reputable journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Olise is 'tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford' after becoming one of the first names on the team sheet at Crystal Palace.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Olise has got his name on the scoresheet once in three outings against Manchester United, but he is still waiting for his first win when taking on the Red Devils

But he has previously turned down the opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge, with Chelsea being left frustrated after the France under-21 international snubbed the chance to head to Stamford Bridge and decided to pen a new contract with his current employers despite them meeting the £35million release clause written into his deal last August.

Michael Olise's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Antony Michael Olise Antony Shots on target percentage 33.3 31.7 Shots 3.72 2.97 Key passes 2.74 1.52 Goals 0.62 0.07 Assists 0.35 0.07 Statistics correct as of 05/05/2024

Crystal Palace Will Not Sell Olise for Less than Release Clause Figure

South Londoners in sound financial position ahead of transfer window

Although Olise still has three years remaining on his Crystal Palace agreement, which allows him to pocket £100,000-per-week, the south Londoners will be left helpless if Manchester United trigger the release clause written into his contract when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks.

It is understood that the Eagles will not entertain offloading their 22-year-old talisman for less than the £60million mark as they are in a sound financial position and do not necessarily want to see him walk away from Selhurst Park ahead of Oliver Glasner's first full season at the helm.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref