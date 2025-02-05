Manchester United are eyeing a surprise summer move for versatile Roma striker Paulo Dybala, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are reportedly closely following the Argentina international’s situation in Italy and have set their sights on signing him after the season.

According to Fichajes, United see Dybala as their ‘priority option’ to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s frontline, but are not the only club showing interest in the 31-year-old.

Roma have not ruled out selling the former Juventus attacker if an attractive offer arrives next summer, when he enters the final 12 months of his contract at Stadio Olimpico.

Man Utd Eye Paulo Dybala Move

Closely following the 31-year-old forward

According to Fichajes, Roma fear losing Dybala after the season amid growing interest from Man United and other clubs in recent weeks.

At the moment, ‘everything indicates’ that the 31-year-old will depart the Serie A giants in the summer, with just a year left on his deal.

Dybala, who earns £240,000 per week, has been a regular for Roma this term, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 20 league appearances.

The 2022 World Cup winner, praised as a 'leader' by Ivan Juric, was linked with a January move to Turkish giants Galatasaray but ended up staying amid recent transfer speculation.

Man United had a quiet end to transfer deadline day, with a potentialy move for Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey not happening.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-02-25.