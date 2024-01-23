Highlights Manchester United have discussed the potential signing of Brian Brobbey at Old Trafford, but Fabrizio Romano is unaware any ongoing negotiations for the striker with Ajax.

Erik ten Hag's side's struggles in front of goal have been a major factor in their disappointing 2023/24 season, with the Red Devils sitting 8th in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, ex-Man Utd target Leon Goretzka could have potentially opened the door on a departure from Bayern Munich.

Manchester United have internally discussed the potential of signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively informs GIVEMESPORT that he is unaware of any current negotiations for the player at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils outfit have hardly been prolific in the final third during the 2023/24 season. They could use the winter transfer window to recruit an alternative centre-forward.

Man Utd risk missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League and have already been dumped out of Europe after finishing bottom of their group in the continent’s premier club competition. Brobbey has been linked with Manchester United for various transfer windows and could have caught the eye of ten Hag when the duo worked together at Ajax.

Man Utd struggling in front of goal

Manchester United haven’t had a productive season on the pitch. The 20-time English champions sit eighth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, currently occupying the final Champions League qualification berth. The Red Devils also find themselves out of European competition entirely, having finished below Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray in their Champions League group.

A big part of Man Utd’s struggles across the 2023/24 Premier League season have come in the final third of the pitch, where they haven’t been firing on all cylinders. After 21 games, ten Hag’s side have scored 24 goals in the top flight, ranking them 17th in the division’s goalscoring charts.

In August 2023, Man Utd splashed out £72m to sign Atalanta centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund. However, the 20-year-old has struggled to adapt from Serie A to the Premier League and has hit just two goals in 16 appearances, albeit coming in recent displays against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, a tail-off in Marcus Rashford’s form has come as an unwanted surprise for ten Hag after the England international bagged 30 goals in all competitions last term. This season, the 26-year-old has struck four times in 26 appearances, suggesting his form is critical to the Red Devils’ on-pitch success.

Unsurprisingly, Man Utd are rumoured to be looking at strikers during the 2024 winter window. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (20th January) that Bologna centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee is a ‘genuine target’ for the Manchester giants.

Meanwhile, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that ten Hag is keen to sign Ajax striker Brobbey this winter. The journalist claims Brobbey, dubbed a “powerhouse” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, was a "hot topic last summer”, and both club and player appreciate each other highly. However, Ajax are reluctant to sell the striker now and doesn’t see his contract with the Eredivisie giants expire until the summer of 2027.

Brian Brobbey vs Joshua Zirkzee - 2023/24 comparison Brian Brobbey (Eredivisie) Zirkzee (Serie A) Appearances 17 18(1) Minutes 1397 1596 Goals 11 7 Assists 4 2 Yellow cards 3 5 Shots per game 3.1 2.3 Pass success rate 79.1% 75.8% Aerial duels won per game 2.4 0.9 Man of the Match awards 4 4 Overall rating 7.43 7.03 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 23-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - ‘I’m not aware’ of any Man Utd negotiations for Brobbey with Ajax

Romano admits that Brobbey’s name has been discussed internally at Man Utd but is unaware of current negotiations over his signature with Ajax. The journalist also claims that “nothing is imminent” on any deal for Zirkzee. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Nothing is imminent for Zirkzee. It’s different for Brobbey because he’s a player ten Hag knows very well. So, he's one of the names they discussed internally in the last couple of months. Also, last summer, he was one of the names they mentioned. As of now, I'm not aware of any negotiations or discussions with Ajax. I think it's still early to know if they will go for Brobbey in the summer.”

Man Utd transfer news as Brobbey refuses to rule out summer move

Manchester United have yet to make their first splash in the winter transfer market and are unlikely to spend big in the remaining days of the window. The Premier League’s strict profit and sustainability rules have sabotaged many top-flight clubs’ transfer ambitions this month, including the Red Devils.

Unfortunately for Man Utd, Brobbey has confirmed that he will stay at Ajax this month. However, the striker was coy on a prospective move in the summer, replying, “Who knows?” following a question over a potential transfer to Old Trafford later in 2024.

Meanwhile, The Daily Express reports that Manchester United have rekindled hope of signing summer 2023 target Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old gave a disgruntled response following the Bavarians’ 1-0 home defeat to Werder Bremen on 21st January and refused to analyse the game when asked by BILD. The German outlet claims that Goretzka is growing frustrated at the Allianz Arena, which could open the door for Man Utd to secure his signature.