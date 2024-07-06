Highlights Manchester United have held a new round of discussions with Joshua Zirkzee's agent to discover the fees involved a potential switch to Old Trafford.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has spoken to the Netherlands international numerous times on the phone to talk about the possibility of a summer transfer.

Internal conversations are taking place over whether Manchester United should take advantage of the release clause written into Zirkzee's contract.

Manchester United have upped the ante in their pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee by holding fresh discussions with the Bologna star's representatives about a potential switch to Old Trafford ahead of the fast-approaching Premier League season, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been able to accelerate plans for the remainder of the summer transfer window after appointing Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director thanks to reaching a compromise with domestic rivals Newcastle United, and he has been tasked with leading the recruitment drive.

A 12-month option to extend boss Erik ten Hag's contract was triggered earlier this week, resulting in there no longer being uncertainty over who will be in the dugout for the opening clash of the campaign against Fulham, and Manchester United have turned their attentions towards bolstering the squad.

Ten Hag Has Spoken to Zirkzee Over Red Devils Switch

Discussions have been held over contract terms

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday afternoon, Romano has revealed that Manchester United have held a new round of talks with Zirkzee's agent to discuss contract terms, salary expectations and commission details, while ten Hag is playing a pivotal role in attempting to get the deal over the line.

The Italian journalist understands that the former Ajax head coach has spoken to the striker on the phone 'several times', having seen him play a crucial role in steering Bologna to Champions League qualification thanks to finding the back of the net 12 times in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign.

Romano has shared that key figures working behind the scenes are discussing whether Manchester United should proceed with a move for Zirkzee, who would provide Rasmus Hojlund with stiff competition for a regular starting berth less than 12 months after his £72million arrival from Atalanta, and trigger the £34million release clause which is valid until August.

Joshua Zirkzee's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Rasmus Hojlund Joshua Zirkzee Rasmus Hojlund Shot-creating actions 3.16 2.42 Shots 2.74 1.58 Shots on target 0.94 0.83 Goals 0.36 0.42 Assists 0.13 0.08 Statistics correct as of 06/07/2024

In a significant boost for the Red Devils, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GMS that the Netherlands international is open to embarking on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford after it has become clear that his admirers are prepared to stump up the cash for his signature.

Although AC Milan have also been keen to acquire Zirkzee, the San Siro-based outfit's attempts to reach an agreement have stalled due to hefty agent demands, resulting in there being a window of opportunity for Manchester United to pounce over the course of the coming days.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee registered seven shots during Bologna's draw with Genoa in January, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Serie A outing during the 2023/24 campaign

Sancho Nearing Old Trafford Departure

Juventus keen to finalise summer loan move

Jadon Sancho appears to have already made his final appearance in a Manchester United shirt as GMS sources recently revealed that the winger could head through the Old Trafford exit door as soon as next week after Serie A giants Juventus have set their sights on wrapping up a loan deal.

Although the England international enjoyed a productive temporary spell with Borussia Dortmund during the second half of last season, thanks to finding the back of the net three times and registering as many assists, he has failed to repair his relationship with ten Hag and has no future with the Red Devils.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are willing to entertain loan offers for Sancho, despite initially seeking a £40million fee as their preference was to sanction a permanent departure, and Juventus are preparing to make their move after fellow wide-man Federico Chiesa leaves the Allianz Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored