Highlights Jadon Sancho is on course to embark on a fresh challenge as Juventus are looking to agree a loan deal with Manchester United in the coming days.

The England international does not have a future at Old Trafford after failing to repair a broken relationship with boss Erik ten Hag.

Juventus are preparing to offer Sancho a route out of Manchester United as they look to sanction fellow winger Federico Chiesa's departure.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho could head through the Old Trafford exit door as soon as next week thanks to Serie A heavyweights Juventus preparing to up the ante in their pursuit of securing a loan switch ahead of the fast-approaching new season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having taken advantage of a 12-month option to extend boss Erik ten Hag's contract earlier this week, the Red Devils have turned their attentions towards making adjustments to their squad as they aim to build on a campaign which saw them seal European qualification thanks to winning the FA Cup.

Dan Ashworth has been tasked with overseeing Manchester United's recruitment drive after a compromise was found with Premier League rivals Newcastle United to appoint him as their new sporting director, but outgoings are also on the agenda ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on August 30.

Juventus Ready to Hold Talks Over Sancho Deal

Italian giants aiming to pounce after being frozen out by Ten Hag

Juventus are poised to enter formal discussions with Manchester United over the possibility of landing Sancho on loan for the 2024/25 campaign, according to GMS sources, after the Italian giants have begun attempting to discover whether a summer switch to the Allianz Stadium is a serious possibility.

The winger played a key role in Borussia Dortmund reaching the Champions League final last term, thanks to finding the back of the net three times and registering as many assists after heading to Signal Iduna Park on a temporary basis in January, but he still has no future at Old Trafford thanks to a major bust-up with ten Hag.

GMS sources have been informed that Juventus are looking to take advantage of Sancho remaining frozen out at Manchester United, and a loan deal could be wrapped up next week if the Turin-based side's new head coach Thiago Motta succeeds in offloading fellow wide-man Federico Chiesa to make room in the squad.

Jadon Sancho's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Federico Chiesa Jadon Sancho Federico Chiesa Shots on target percentage 44.4 33.8 Shot-creating actions 4.82 4.80 Passes into the penalty area 2.46 1.84 Key passes 2.28 2.21 Goals 0.18 0.37 Assists 0.18 0.08 Statistics correct as of 05/07/2024

The Red Devils are keen to offload the England international and, despite initially slapping a £40million price tag on him as their preference was a permanent exit, ten Hag and members of the hierarchy have decided that they are willing to entertain loan proposals as they seek a speedy resolution.

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United are determined for Sancho to have embarked on a fresh challenge before their opening pre-season friendly against Rosenborg on July 15, and Juventus are emerging as an interested party as that trip to Trondheim draws closer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has scored 12 goals over the course of his 82 appearances in a Manchester United shirt, while he has also racked up six assists along the way

Red Devils Will Aim to Include Obligation to Buy Sancho

Dortmund also keen to seal winger's return

GMS sources have learned that Juventus being willing to include an obligation to make the loan move permanent is expected to be an important factor when it comes to Manchester United deciding whether to sanction Sancho's transfer to Serie A as preparations are made for another challenging season.

The Bianconeri are also looking to land attacking midfielder Teun Koopmeiners from domestic rivals Atalanta - while Chiesa, Weston McKennie and Dean Huijsen have been put on the market at the Allianz Stadium - but the £275,000-per-week Old Trafford outcast is firmly on their radar as a potential recruit in the coming days.

Although Dortmund have been playing down their interest in public, GMS sources have been told that the Bundesliga outfit are still eager to seal Sancho's return to Signal Iduna Park after he was described as 'explosive' by ex-Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves, and he would be keen to head back to familiar surroundings after enjoying his two spells with the club.

Related Man Utd 'Would Consider' Massive Marcus Rashford Bid Marcus Rashford could leave Manchester United in the summer if a huge bid comes in for his services

The 24-year-old joined the Red Devils in a £73million switch from the German heavyweights in 2021, but they are playing catch up in their bid to win the race for his signature as Juventus appear to be in the driving seat to complete a deal during the early stages of the summer transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt