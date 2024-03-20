Highlights Jadon Sancho will not be handed an opportunity to revive his Manchester United career if co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides to keep boss Erik ten Hag in the hot-seat.

The England international is not concerned if his Red Devils days are over as he is happy after rejoining Borussia Dortmund on loan.

The Bundesliga giants are hoping to negotiate another temporary agreement despite Manchester United's preference being to cash in on Sancho.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag remaining in the Old Trafford hot-seat beyond the end of the season will result in Jadon Sancho having no chance of resurrecting his Red Devils career after a loan spell with Borussia Dortmund, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The England international returned to familiar surroundings after he was frozen out by the Dutch tactician, with the Bundesliga outfit forking out a £3.4million fee and agreeing to cover some of his wage package for the remainder of the campaign after holding lengthy negotiations during the winter transfer window.

Sancho only left Signal Iduna Park in July 2021, when his £73million switch to Manchester United was completed, but he has been back in Dortmund colours since January as he has been attempting to secure regular game time ahead of assessing his options in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has already made four successful dribbles in three Bundesliga fixtures since returning to Borussia Dortmund, while he failed to reach that figure in any of his Premier League appearances this season

Red Devils Seeking Permanent Buyer for Sancho

Winger has No Future at Old Trafford if Ten Hag Stays at Helm

Manchester United are hopeful of being able to offload Sancho on a permanent basis when the transfer window reopens after he has been involved in a public bust-up with ten Hag, according to GMS sources, and the former Ajax head coach remaining in charge would result in there being no way back at Old Trafford.

The England international is not concerned if he fails to make another Red Devils appearance as he is very happy at Dortmund and is willing to extend his second spell with the club after already showing glimpses of his talent by racking up four goal contributions in 10 appearances and getting his name on the scoresheet as the German giants booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League thanks to overcoming PSV Eindhoven last week.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho was eager to head back to Signal Iduna Park, and statistics highlight that he has produced far better attacking figures in the Bundesliga than the Premier League, but Manchester United were seeking a considerable fee if an option to buy was to be included in the winter deal.

Jadon Sancho's record in the Premier League compared to the Bundesliga Premier League Bundesliga Appearances 58 112 Goals 9 39 Assists 6 53 Yellow cards 0 4 Sent off 0 0 Statistics correct as of 19/03/2024

Dortmund Looking to Agree Second Consecutive Loan Deal

German Giants Confident of Convincing Ratcliffe to Sanction Temporary Switch

Although Manchester United's preference is to sell Sancho in the summer, despite being described as 'so good' by pundit Glenn Hoddle, GMS sources in Germany have insisted that Dortmund are preparing to test new Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's resolve by attempting to hold talks over a second loan agreement.

The eight-time German top flight champions are increasingly confident that their Premier League counterparts would be open to sanctioning another temporary move as it could be a way of maintaining a healthy valuation of the 23-year-old ahead of potentially offloading him permanently in 2025.

That would be one of Manchester United's final opportunities to secure a fee as Sancho's £250,000-per-week contract is due to expire in the summer of 2026, but there is an option for the Red Devils to extend the agreement by another 12 months.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt