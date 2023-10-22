Highlights Jadon Sancho will be handed the chance to bring the curtain down on his Manchester United career when the January window opens for business.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is preparing to put the winger on the transfer list after failing to secure an apology following a public rift.

Sancho's situation at Old Trafford has led to interest coming from Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho 'will have the opportunity to leave' Old Trafford during the January window after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively updated GIVEMESPORT on the 'very tense situation' with boss Erik ten Hag.

Despite joining the Red Devils in a deal worth £73million from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund two years ago, the winger is no longer in the Dutch tactician's plans and the writing appears to be on the wall after falling by the wayside following a high-profile bust-up.

Teammates bid to persuade Sancho to save Man United career

Sancho will be transfer listed ahead of the January window opening for business unless he apologises to ten Hag, according to The Guardian, and his teammates are urging him to act in a bid to save his Manchester United career.

The report suggests members of the Red Devils' hierarchy have also spoken to the 23-cap England international, who has been restricted to just 76 minutes of action this season and failed to make a matchday squad since August 26, outlining that his rift with the former Ajax chief can only be resolved if he says sorry after also being forced to train with the club's under-18 squad.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

Sancho has not been in ten Hag's plans since claiming he has been made a scapegoat in a social media post which has since been deleted, which resulted in him initially being ordered to train separately at Carrington.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a January move is increasingly likely, and the Manchester City academy product's precarious situation at Old Trafford has led to suitors coming forward ahead of potentially testing Manchester United's resolve.

Former club Dortmund are preparing to offer him the chance to seal a return if the financial parameters of a January deal are right, with a short-term loan until the end of the campaign being the most likely option.

It was at Signal Iduna Park where Sancho enjoyed the most productive spell of his career, having chalked up 114 goal contributions during his previous spell, but his £250,000-per-week salary is likely to be a major stumbling block and Manchester United may have to pay part of his wages in order to facilitate the move.

Juventus are also interested in acquiring the 23-year-old's services for the remainder of the season, with the Serie A title-chasers and Dortmund contacting his representatives ahead of a potential winter switch.

Having spoken to people within Sancho's inner circle, Romano understands that Sancho is refusing to back down and has his own reasons for stopping short of apologising to ten Hag.

As a result, the Italian journalist is aware that the wide-man is not in line to add to his 82 appearances in a Red Devils shirt and will embark on a fresh challenge when the transfer window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"Those close to Jadon Sancho believe he has his own reasons for not apologising. He's not crazy and has his own reasons. "It looks like a very tense situation between Manchester United's coaching staff, the Manchester United board and Jadon Sancho. "The feeling, internally, is that Jadon Sancho will have the opportunity to leave during the January transfer window and try something new."

£75k-a-week loanee set to seal Old Trafford exit

Mason Greenwood is keen to turn his loan switch to Getafe into a permanent agreement, according to The Sun, after enjoying the opening stages of his stint in La Liga.

The report suggests the 22-year-old, who was allowed to leave Old Trafford on a temporary basis after the Red Devils released a statement confirming it had been mutually agreed that he would not continue his career at the club following an internal investigation into allegations, is eager to remain with the Spanish side for the foreseeable future.

Greenwood grabbed his first goal in a Getafe shirt during their 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo before the international break and, despite already being eager to remain in his current surroundings, his performances have caught the eye of domestic rivals.

That is because Sevilla are among a number of La Liga sides who are courting the winger ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table in the coming months, with Rojiblancos' pedigree in European competitions potentially making them an attractive proposition.

It is understood that Manchester United are confident of being able to secure up to £21.7million if Greenwood continues to shine in his new surroundings, and a potential bidding war would increase their chances of reaching that figure.

But transfer expert Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that another loan move away from his boyhood club could be an alternative option for the one-cap England international.