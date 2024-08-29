Manchester United star and Chelsea target Jadon Sancho has been offered to Borussia Dortmund during the final hours of the summer transfer window as the Old Trafford hierarchy are eager to get him off the wage bill after falling short of breaking into the forefront of boss Erik ten Hag's plans, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils are on the verge of wrapping up a deal for Manuel Ugarte after the Paris Saint-Germain defensive midfielder completed medical tests ahead of rubber-stamping a move worth up to £51million, but further business could be conducted before Friday's fast-approaching 11pm deadline.

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have been among Manchester United's big-money additions, with the duo joining in a double deal worth close to £60million from Bayern Munich, but ten Hag has turned his attentions towards offloading high-earners who are not on course for regular game time.

Dortmund Consider Last-Gasp Sancho Swoop

Bundesliga heavyweights handed opportunity to recruit winger

Dortmund have been handed the opportunity to recruit Sancho for a third time, according to GMS sources, and the Bundesliga heavyweights are considering putting together a last-minute rescue package if he is still available on deadline day and is desperately seeking a fresh challenge away from Manchester United.

The winger spent the second half of last term on loan at Signal Iduna Park, with him registering six goal contributions over the course of 21 appearances as he played a key role in the German giants reaching the Champions League final, but he returned to Old Trafford when the agreement came to an end.

GMS sources have been informed that Sancho has been pushed into Dortmund's direction during the final days of the transfer window as Manchester United are desperate to find a last-gasp solution as they aim to get him off their books, and his former employers are interested in pouncing.

Jadon Sancho's statistics at Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund Manchester United Borussia Dortmund Appearances 83 158 Goals 12 53 Assists 6 67 Yellow cards 0 7 Sent off 0 0 Statistics correct as of 29/08/2024

Jadon Sancho career in pictures