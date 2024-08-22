Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is refusing to rule out the possibility of sealing his Old Trafford departure as Serie A giants Juventus remain interested in acquiring his services ahead of the transfer window slamming shut next week, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Facundo Pellistri became the latest member of the Red Devils' first-team squad to embark on a fresh challenge when he joined Greek side Panathinaikos in a deal worth up to £6.8million earlier this week, but boss Erik ten Hag is open to overseeing further exits as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

Although Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have been among Manchester United's big-money arrivals, with the duo heading to the Premier League in a double deal worth close to £60million from Bayern Munich, Sancho moving onto pastures new would alleviate the pressure on the wage bill.

Sancho Willing to Leave for Right Opportunity

Juventus switch could be explored as Italian giants seek loan deal

Manchester United are willing to cash in on Sancho if an eleventh hour proposal meets their demands, according to GMS sources, and the winger is also open-minded about taking advantage of the chance to quit in the event of an eye-catching opportunity presenting itself in the coming days.

The England international made his first Red Devils appearance since August 2023 when he came on as a late substitute during the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, but there is ongoing uncertainty over how he fits into ten Hag's plans after failing to make the matchday squad for the clash with Fulham last week.

GMS sources have been informed that a move to Juventus could be explored as they remain interested in landing Sancho, but there are indications that they would prefer to negotiate a loan deal instead of taking him off Manchester United's hands on a permanent basis at this stage of the transfer window.

Jadon Sancho's season-by-season record at Manchester United Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2021/22 38 5 3 0 0 2022/23 41 7 3 0 0 2023/24 3 0 0 0 0 2024/25 1 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 22/08/2024

Although the Serie A heavyweights are keen on the 24-year-old, who pockets £350,000-per-week when bonuses written into his contract are triggered, they are also looking at other targets due to new head coach Thiago Motta being desperate to ensure he is not left short of options on the flanks.

There is growing confidence that Paris Saint-Germain will walk away from a potential deal, GMS sources have learned, and there is scepticism over whether they were seriously hopeful of reaching an agreement when Manchester United have been looking to recoup a considerable sum for Sancho.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho is the fourth most expensive signing in Manchester United's entire history, with Paul Pogba, Antony and Harry Maguire being the only acquisitions to cost more

Sancho Not Involved in New Ten Hag Bust-Up

Winger facing prospect of bit-part role despite repairing relationship

GMS sources have been told that Sancho has not been involved in a fresh rift with ten Hag, but their frosty relationship in the past has not made life easy when the former Borussia Dortmund talisman has been struggling to gain clarity on how he fits into the Dutch tactician's plans for the remainder of the season.

The London-born wide-man was banned from first-team facilities and forced to train away from his teammates after refusing to apologise for a social media outburst last year, resulting in him being shipped out on loan before he reconciled with his boss when he returned for pre-season.

Despite recovering from the bust-up with ten Hag to give himself a chance of reigniting his Manchester United career, GMS sources understand that Sancho will be forced to settle for a bit-part role if he remains in his current surroundings instead of securing a move during the final stages of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils forked out £73million when they acquired the ex-Manchester City youngster's services in July 2021, but he is facing stiff competition from the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Antony for a regular starting berth on the right-hand side of the attack as the deadline nears.

GMS sources recently revealed that Sancho is joined by Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling, Sporting talisman Marcus Edwards and Fiorentina livewire Nico Gonzalez on Juventus' shortlist of potential recruits as they aim to bring a fresh attacking edge to their play as they go in search of silverware.

