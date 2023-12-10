Highlights Jadon Sancho is keen to remain in Europe if he is given the green light to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have put the winger on the market following a public bust-up with boss Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has been left out in the cold since hitting out at the Dutch tactician in a now-deleted social media post.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho 'wants to stay in Europe' as he looks to seal his Old Trafford exit, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why the Red Devils are willing to play the waiting game despite a public fall-out with boss Erik ten Hag.

Although the England international sealed a £73million switch from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund close to two-and-a-half years ago, he has struggled to live up to expectations and has been cast aside in recent months.

Having freshened up his squad by parting with close to £175million during the summer, ten Hag will be handed another opportunity to sanction incomings and outgoings when the winter transfer window opens for business next month.

Sancho put on Man United transfer list

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Sancho after he has been made available for transfer ahead of January, according to the Independent, as ten Hag aims to trim down his squad ahead of a push for European qualification during the second half of the season.

The report suggests the winger, who has found the back of the net 12 times in 82 appearances during his spell at Old Trafford, has been pinpointed as an outcast who could generate much-needed cash as the Red Devils will only be able to draft in reinforcements after departures have been confirmed.

Allowing Sancho to embark on a fresh challenge would also alleviate some of the pressure on Manchester United's wage bill, as he is one of the club's top earners thanks to being on a contract worth £250,000-per-week, but they have met a major stumbling block.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

That is because Juventus are preparing to pull out of the race to land the 23-year-old, meaning he will be forced to assess alternative options ahead of the fast-approaching winter transfer window, due to believing the Red Devils' demands are excessive.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would be a 'big issue' if Sancho remains at Old Trafford for the remainder of the campaign as he has been involved in a rift with ten Hag and his continued exile is 'not a good look for the club'.

The former Manchester City youngster has been left out in the cold since claiming he had been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post after being overlooked for the September defeat to Arsenal, leading to his boss believing their relationship is beyond repair and challenging Manchester United to negotiate an exit strategy ahead of next month.

Sancho appears to have the backing of his teammates following the public spat, as it has emerged that up to 50 per cent of the Red Devils' dressing room have turned against ten Hag due to his handling of the situation.

Jacobs understands that Sancho is keen to remain in Europe when he is given the green light to move onto pastures new, but that goes against what Manchester United want as they would prefer to sell him to a Saudi Arabian big-spender.

The respected journalist is aware that the Red Devils are willing to delay the wide-man's departure ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe moving into the boardroom as they are eager to ensure they secure the best possible deal instead of allowing a suitor to capitalise on the behind-the-scenes bust-up with ten Hag.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"The player wants to stay in Europe, which helps those suitors in both Germany and Italy, whereas Saudi Arabia would be a better deal for Manchester United because they would get a healthy fee. In addition to that, the payment terms would be preferable, so it may allow them to move in the market. That's the balance in all of this. "Manchester United are almost waiting to see who actually comes forward with a credible bid. They may have to, therefore, delay a little bit. At the same time, suitors like Juventus are hoping to pre-plan and, obviously, try to get players earlier within the window. "There's a real chance, when you add the fact that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is coming in, and it may be a fresh start, in many ways."

Red Devils at front of queue for Guirassy

Manchester United and Premier League rivals Newcastle United have moved into pole position to acquire Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy at the turn of the year, according to Football Insider, after Fulham have cooled their interest.

The report suggests the west Londoners have turned their attentions elsewhere thanks to not being optimistic of beating other sides to the Guinea international, whose contract has close to two-and-a-half years to run and is worth more than £35,000-per-week, but the Red Devils are still facing stiff competition.

It is understood that Manchester United have joined Newcastle, along with Serie A sides Roma and AC Milan, in holding discussions with Stuttgart as they attempt to gain more information ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table in the coming weeks.

Although the Red Devils are aware that they are able to land the 27-year-old by triggering the release clause written into his contract, which stands at close to £15million, West Ham United, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Everton, Burnley, Real Betis, Villarreal, Lyon, Ajax and Saudi Pro League sides are also in the hunt for his signature.

But, in a potential boost for Manchester United, reputable reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Guirassy is open to sealing a move to the Premier League despite his current employers being eager to block a mid-season switch.