Manchester United fans may not have much to shout about in the current transfer window, with Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT's new podcast Market Madness that the Red Devils could add up to two loan signings to their squad as long as the deals are right.

A faltering season under Erik ten Hag saw the Dutchman sacked at the end of October, with United firmly in the bottom half - and although Ruben Amorim has come to the helm in recent weeks, the Portuguese tactician has done little to improve their standing in the Premier League table by jumping just one place in the table, with a run of just one win in their last seven games.

Keegan: Man Utd Fans Not to Expect 'Big Movement'

It could be the summer window in which Amorim will get his chance to spend

Incomings could be crucial to their position in the table, but Keegan believes that Red Devils fans could be subdued by any rumours linking them with the likes of Nuno Mendes, Milos Kerkez and the like, with striker target Randal Kolo Muani also thought to be on his way to Juventus in the coming days after a medical was booked for Wednesday, which GMS sources learned.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 6 =13th Losses 9 =6th Goals conceded 28 =8th Goals scored 23 =15th xG 30.55 14th

And Keegan claimed that whilst the landscape could change for United, only a small handful of loans could come to the club in the coming weeks at present - with a lack of huge movement expected. He said:

"With regards to incomings, they're going to have to try and get creative. "My strong guidance from people who work at United is that maybe there might be one or two who will come in on loan, if it works, but don't expect huge movement. "Because unless things change, and obviously that can happen at this moment in time, it isn't looking like there's going to be a lot of traffic."

The Red Devils face a generous run of fixtures from now until the end of February, taking on four of the bottom six as well as Brighton, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has won just four of his 13 games in charge of Manchester United.

If Amorim can get his squad firing and into the top half of the table, he could be looked at favourable for future transfer windows to come - however, a run of poor performances would have them right in the relegation dogfight in a worst-case scenario.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-01-25.

