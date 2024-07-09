Highlights Manchester United were not surprised when their latest bid for Jarrad Branthwaite was snubbed by Premier League rivals Everton.

The Red Devils lodged an offer as they also look to wrap up deals for Juventus central defender Matthijs De Ligt and Bologna centre forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Branthwaite is not expected to put pressure on Everton to sanction his move to Manchester United despite being eager to head to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are set to remain cautious over their spending capacity for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, at a time when they are carefully considering one more bid to lure him to Old Trafford ahead of the fast-approaching new campaign.

This is a significant week for Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag as deals for Juventus central defender Matthijs De Ligt and Bologna centre forward Joshua Zirkzee are still on the cards and have been progressing, with GMS sources hopeful both sets of negotiations can be concluded.

But Branthwaite is a deal that Manchester United are extremely eager to get over the line, and club officials are weighing up the likelihood of being able to land him for less than his asking price. It is considered unlikely that they will meet Everton’s £70million valuation.

Red Devils Expected Branthwaite Offer to be Rejected

Ten Hag remains determined to land central defender

Manchester United's latest offer of £45million plus an additional £5million in add-ons was declared on Monday. The Red Devils' bid for Branthwaite was never likely to be accepted on the Everton end at that level, and there was even an acceptance from within Old Trafford that it would probably be the case.

But the rise from their last proposal shows intent and allows the central defender to see that the push to get him to Manchester remains genuine, even though the rejection might seem a setback.

There is a sense of frustration on the Everton end as their Premier League rivals continue to lowball them and GMS sources believe that Manchester United still seem likely to top out at £55million on this deal despite being eager to find a replacement for Raphael Varane.

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Raphael Varane Jarrad Branthwaite Raphael Varane Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.6 71.4 Ball recoveries 5.23 4.38 Tackles 1.91 1.18 Interceptions 1.45 0.98 Goals 0.09 0.07 Statistics correct as of 09/07/2024

Again, that would fall way beneath the Toffees' valuation of the England international, even if that extra £5million in add-ons were still to remain on the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite made five tackles over the course of his two appearances against Manchester United during the 2023/24 campaign, while he also registered five clearances and three interceptions

Branthwaite Unlikely to Put Pressure on Everton to Sanction Move

England international wants to complete switch to Old Trafford

The fact that Branthwaite is so keen to join Manchester United does add an extra layer to the story, but it is unclear yet as to whether he would agitate for the move. Some sources have suggested to GMS that it is unlikely.

The Red Devils seem to be only willing to go so far on this deal, but one simple fact towards that seems to be that their spending is limited at the moment, while they wait for player sales to go through.

If a deal for Branthwaite cannot open up, Manchester United will have to move on to other deals as they have a busy summer ahead and still have other defensive options they could look at. They also still want to sign a midfielder.

The Red Devils have been forced to overspend on key targets in the past, and one of the keys to this new era is not to get dragged into paying a premium on players they are openly keen on.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored