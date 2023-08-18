Manchester United have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, but journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT why he doesn’t see this one happening.

United are continuing to hunt for reinforcements after an impressive start to the transfer window.

Manchester United transfer news – Latest

Erik ten Hag has entered the new season with a stronger squad at his disposal, with Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, and Mason Mount all signing on the dotted line at Old Trafford.

With no significant outgoings to contend with, ten Hag could be content with the players available to him with a few weeks remaining in the transfer window.

However, with Champions League football on the horizon and the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal all reinforcing their side’s significantly, we could see the Red Devils continue to bring in new additions.

Journalist Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that United are now pursuing Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

The French international is capable of playing as a right-back, as well as in the middle of the defence.

His versatility could make him a useful option at Old Trafford.

United were also linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Frimpong earlier in the window, and Jones has provided some insight on the likelihood of United making a move for the Bundesliga star.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Frimpong?

Jones has suggested that with United looking at Pavard, signing Frimpong wouldn’t make an awful lot of sense.

The journalist adds, however, that the Manchester club could look to explore a deal ‘further down the road’ for the former Celtic man.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah with Manchester United going for Benjamin Pavard, he can play on the right-hand side of defence and centrally too, so I would be surprised if they were to go for Frimpong at the same time.

“I don't think Frimpong is imminent or anything like that, and I'd actually be pretty surprised if United were going to pursue that right now.

“Further down the road, perhaps, because I know he is a player that they've definitely had interest in.

“But yeah, with this Pavard deal on the back burner and Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to stay longer now, it doesn't feel like one that needs to happen, Frimpong."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for United?

A priority for United could now be to bring in an additional midfielder.

Although ten Hag’s side defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening Premier League fixture, it wasn’t a vintage performance from the Red Devils.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United could now step up their pursuit of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

With Fred now out the door and Scott McTominay potentially leaving the club, ten Hag may want an extra body in the middle of the park.

Galetti has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that England duo Marc Guehi and Fikayo Tomori are on United’s shortlist as potential replacements for Harry Maguire, if he was to depart before the window slams shut in September.