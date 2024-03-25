Highlights Man Utd are interested in signing Joao Gomes from Wolves.

Micah Richards has praised his impressive performance against England.

His display at Wembley might have added a few million on his price tag.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, and Micah Richards has shared an exciting verdict on the young talent after his display for Brazil against England.

Gomes started the game for his national team at Wembley Stadium and played the full 90 minutes, against a tricky England midfield consisting of Conor Gallagher, Jude Bellingham, and Declan Rice. The Wolves youngster produced an impressive display for Brazil, and United fans might have been keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old with him being linked with a move to Old Trafford recently.

Micah Richards Heaps Praise on Joao Gomes

The Wolves star has been linked with Man Utd

With United potentially looking to reinforce their midfield when the summer transfer window opens for business, reports have suggested that they could make a move to sign Wolves midfielder Gomes. The Brazilian made his debut against England at Wembley and his impressive performance might have had a few million on his price tag.

Joao Gomes - Brazil vs England Stats Output Minutes played 90 Passes 23/28 Pass completion percentage 82% Dribble success rate 100% (1/1) Tackles won 3 (100%) Interceptions 3 Recoveries 4 Duels won 5 Match rating 7.3 Correct as of 25/03/2024

Speaking after the game on The Rest Is Football podcast, former Manchester City defender Richards has claimed that the 23-year-old is going to the top...

"We have to give a quick shout-out to Gomes of Wolves. Oh my word, what a player he is by the way. Gomes, he is a player by the way. Obviously, we don't get to see Wolves too much on TV. We see them on Match of the Day. Seeing him up close and personal, his touches, his anticipation when he's winning the ball back and his weight of ball forward. Sorry Wolves fans, he's going to the top that lad."

Under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United could look to target younger talent with significant sell-on value after years of mismanagement from a recruitment perspective. The Red Devils have spent a hefty amount of money on players who are reaching the latter stages of their careers, and INEOS will be hoping to alter their transfer strategy.

Gomes moved to Wolves during the January transfer window of last season for a fee of around £15m from Brazilian side Flamengo. The Midlands outfit could be set to make a strong profit if they decide to offload him in the summer if United decide to arrive with an offer at the table.

Ratcliffe Could Prioritise Midfield Signing

United could lose multiple players in this position

With Sofyan Amrabat signed on loan for the season, the Red Devils could be set to lose him in the summer transfer window. The chances of United looking to secure him on a permanent deal appear to be slim, considering the lack of impact he's made at Old Trafford since his move from Fiorentina.

Christian Eriksen has also expressed his unhappiness to manager Erik ten Hag due to a lack of minutes and could look to depart when the market opens later this year. As a result, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a midfield addition prioritised, with Gomes a clear target.

All stats courtesy of FotMob