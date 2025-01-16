Manchester United's torrid season could see them make moves for new stars in the January transfer window, as they bid to avenge their poor form in the Premier League - and one of those could be Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, with Old Trafford scouts reported to be 'keeping a close eye' on the Brazilian talent, according to former recruitment man Mick Brown.

Gomes signed for Wolves from Brazilian side Flamengo back in January 2023, and has since become a huge stalwart for the Premier League club with 70 appearances in all competitions in that two-year spell. Earning a place in the Brazil national team in the process, that has led to interest from other clubs across the continent - and United are thought to be one of the interested parties for his signature. They could make a move for his talents, according to former Red Devils scout Brown - though a January deal could prove costly, despite Ruben Amorim wishing to strengthen his squad immediately to propel the club up the Premier League table after a torrid start to the campaign under Erik ten Hag.

Report: Man Utd 'Continue to Monitor Joao Gomes

The Red Devils are in need of a complete squad overhaul

The report from Football Insider states that United have been keeping a close eye on Wolves star Gomes, with a potential January move in mind.

The Brazilian could be a replacement for compatriot for Casemiro who has been linked with an exit once again, with Real Madrid reportedly wanting to replace the veteran South American with Gomes back in 2022.

Joao Gomes' Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =2nd Goals 2 =4th Fouls Per Game 2.4 1st Tackles Per Game 3.2 1st Shots Per Game 0.9 =4th Match rating 6.58 8th

United, alongside Liverpool, have had scouts in attendance in the Black Country to watch Gomes, and the Red Devils are assessing options across the pitch which could see them take an advanced interest in his talents.

Gomes has starred in a struggling Wolves side, with the West Midlands outfit sitting above the relegation by just a single goal difference - and although the "next level" star's performances under Gary O'Neil have seen him feature for the Brazil national team, an exit is closer to taking place in the summer, with the Old Trafford outfit set to continue scouting him for the remainder of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Gomes already has 192 first-team appearances for both Flamengo and Wolves combined.

Wolves aren't willing to lose any of their star players this early in the season after becoming embroiled in a relegation battle with Ipswich Town and Leicester City, and so a summer deal may take place - but scout Brown claims that United could take advantage of Wolves' financial issues to make an early move. He said:

“United and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on him. Both have had scouts at Wolves’ games so they’ll be well aware of what he can bring to the team. “All the top clubs will be keeping an eye on sides towards the bottom of the league to see whether any of their players would be capable of the step up. “We know Wolves have had these financial issues, so clubs will be looking to explore whether they can make a move and capitalise on that. “But I think if he does leave Wolves it will take a big offer, because they don’t want to let him go, especially not in the middle of the season.“

Reports have emerged in the past days that midfield star Kobbie Mainoo could leave the club to ease United's PSR worries, which would certainly open the door to Gomes' exit with United needing a replacement for the teenager if he leaves for pastures new.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-01-25.

