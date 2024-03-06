Highlights Manchester United are scouting Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, but face competition from Manchester City.

Neves, with a release clause of £103m, could be a difficult deal for United to secure ahead of the summer transfer window.

INEOS owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, plans to implement a new transfer strategy focusing on younger talents at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Benfica midfielder Joao Neves ahead of the summer transfer window, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Red Devils have sent scouts to watch the youngster.

The 19-year-old has quickly become a key figure at Benfica, despite his age, and his performances are starting to turn the heads of clubs around Europe. A Premier League move could be on the cards in the upcoming window, with multiple sides in England showing an interest in securing his signature.

Man Utd Send Scouts to Watch Joao Neves

The Red Devils to Face Competition From Man City

Speaking in his Daily Briefing, Romano has confirmed that United have recently sent scouts to watch Benfica youngster Neves, but so have their rivals Manchester City...

"In terms of possible midfield signings coming in for United, the race remains open for Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves, who has been scouted by the Red Devils, and also by Manchester City. Benfica will insist on the release clause of €120m [£103m] being triggered, so it’s not an easy deal, but the interest from Premier League clubs is there in terms of scouting. So far, no club has approached Benfica to start a negotiation yet, so it remains absolutely open."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has recently arrived at Old Trafford, and the INEOS owner wants to implement a new transfer strategy after years of excessive spending. The Red Devils could look to target younger talents with sell-on value, rather than ageing stars reaching the latter stages of their career.

Joao Neves - Benfica 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 (4) 2nd Goals 2 =9th Pass Success 89.7 7th Tackles Per Game 2 6th Interceptions Per Game 1 =4th Dribbles Per Game 1.3 4th Match rating 7.19 3rd Correct as of 06/03/2024

With Neves' release clause standing at around £103m, it could be a difficult deal for United to get over the line. However, there's a chance they will be able to negotiate under the initial asking price, but Benfica are unlikely to let him depart on the cheap considering his importance to the side. Interestingly, United captain Bruno Fernandes has previously revealed that he would love to play alongside the young midfielder.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Neves has made more appearances than any other teenager in the top division in Portugal.

Ratcliffe to Make Recruitment Changes

United to Target Younger Talents

A report from i News has confirmed that United will change their recruitment strategy under Ratcliffe, focusing on younger talent using data. Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise are both said to be key targets for the Red Devils for the summer transfer window.

Italian journalist Romano has also confirmed that INEOS are already trying to work on bring top young talents to Old Trafford. INEOS also own French side Nice, which could allow United to send youngsters on loan to continue their development.

