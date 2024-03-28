Highlights Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid's Joselu for the summer window.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a move to sign Real Madrid striker Joselu during the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils looking for some competition for Rasmus Hojlund in attack.

Erik ten Hag has a lack of options in the centre-forward role as it stands, with Anthony Martial and Hojlund enduring spells on the treatment table, forcing the Dutch tactician to utilise Marcus Rashford through the middle. Martial is also out of contract at the end of the season, so bringing in an additional striker could be a priority for United in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd Interested in Joselu

Joselu wants Madrid stay

Joselu signed for Real Madrid at the beginning of the campaign on loan until the end of the season. The Spanish giants have the option to turn a deal permanent, but it remains to be seen whether they will look to secure his signature. The 34-year-old is reaching the final stages of his career and is currently plying his trade for one of the biggest clubs in the world, but he might feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are showing an interest in signing Joselu, with the Red Devils sending representatives over to Madrid to discuss a potential deal. The report suggests that Joselu would prefer to stay with Madrid and a final decision will be made closer to the end of the campaign.

Joselu's Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals 18/19 (Newcastle) 16 2 17/18 (Newcastle) 30 4 15/16 (Stoke) 22 4 Correct as of 27/03/2024

The Stuttgart-born striker didn't enjoy too much success during his time in England and he might want another crack of the whip, especially if a club like United arrives with an offer on the table. There's no guarantee Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to tie him down to a permanent deal either, so Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team might have an opportunity to tempt him with a move to Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe has Alternative Target Lined Up

United could make a move for Ferguson

If the Red Devils are unable to convince Joselu to come back to England, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will need a list of alternative options to reinforce United's attack. Ten Hag will be short of numbers heading into the 2024/2025 campaign as it stands, so the recruitment team at Old Trafford will need to ensure a centre-forward is one of their priorities.

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT column, journalist Ben Jacobs has now confirmed that Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson is a potential option for the summer transfer window. The Republic of Ireland international has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough with the Seagulls and would provide some strong competition for Hojlund in attack.

