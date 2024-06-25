Highlights Man Utd are now pushing to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Talks are ongoing with Zirkzee's representatives.

Zirkzee has a £34m release clause in his contract.

Manchester United are pushing to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee in the summer transfer window, and Sky Sports have just confirmed that a deal is advancing for the centre-forward.

Bringing in an additional striker could be one of the United recruitment team's priorities over the next few months. Rasmus Hojlund is their only recognised out-and-out number nine with Anthony Martial leaving at the end of his contract.

Hojlund has been forced to play a lot of games with heaps of pressure placed on his shoulders at a young age, so bringing in some competition and cover could be beneficial for his development.

Man Utd Advancing for Zirkzee

He has a £34m release clause

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now confirmed live on air that a source has told him that a deal for Zirkzee is edging forward...

"We understand that talks are ongoing with his representatives, between Manchester United and Zirkzee's representatives. One source has told me a potential deal is edging forward, but there is clearly a lot of work to do to get that deal over the line."

The Dutch international has a £34m release clause in his contract, so it's simply a matter of paying the fee and thrashing out a deal with his agent. United will certainly want to get this transfer over the line as quick as possible if Zirkzee is keen on a move in order to avoid another club activating his clause.

Sheth has previously spoken to GIVEMESPORT about United's interest in bringing in another striker during the summer transfer window. The respected reporter suggested that the Manchester club were 'very interested' in Zirkzee, but they also have a number of other targets for that position.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Italy Cup 3 1 2 168

At the age of 23, Zirkzee is still in the early stages of his career. Although slightly more experienced than Hojlund, it will be interesting to see how ten Hag manages the two young strikers with both needing regular game time in order to develop. United invested a hefty amount of money in Hojlund, so they will be desperate to see him reach his full potential.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee is yet to receive a cap for his country, but he has scored seven goals in 19 games for the Netherlands U21s.

Man Utd Close to Agreeing Ten Hag Contract

He could bring Ruud van Nistelrooy to the club

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Manchester United are closing in on a new contract for manager ten Hag. A new deal is advancing to the final stages this week, with his agent looking to finalise terms. Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy could also become part of ten Hag's coaching staff ahead of the new season.

Keeping ten Hag in the dugout has certainly split the fanbase, but it's vital that INEOS made a decision either way before the start of pre-season. The uncertainty surrounding his future hasn't been ideal, and it's an important decision form the hierarchy to ensure it doesn't drag on any longer.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt