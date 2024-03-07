Highlights Man Utd are considering Joshua Zirkzee as a more budget-friendly option compared to Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

Zirkzee could provide competition in attack and won't hinder the development of emerging star Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United face competition from AC Milan and Juventus, while Bayern Munich have a buyback clause on Zirkzee.

Manchester United are currently drawing up scouting reports on Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, and he's likely to be a more attainable target for their budget compared to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Erik ten Hag has a lack of options in attack this season, with Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial his only natural centre-forwards to pick from. Omari Forson and Marcus Rashford have both been utilised in central roles at times, with Hojlund and Martial out injured, so signing an additional striker could be hugely beneficial to the Red Devils.

Man Utd Scout Joshua Zirkzee

AC Milan, Arsenal, and Juventus Also Keen

Manchester United are currently drawing up scouting reports on Bologna centre-forward Zirkzee, with Arsenal also monitoring the young striker, according to GMS sources. The Dutch forward is seen as a more suitable target for the Manchester club in comparison to the likes of Kane and Osimhen, with the attacking duo likely to cost a hefty fee.

United are cautious about blocking the progress of Hojlund and they want to optimise his chances of becoming a star, with Kane and Osimhen likely to hamper his development. Zirkzee would arrive as more of a rotational option with Hojlund, providing competition in attack, and he's more likely to be convinced to be utilised in such a role.

Joshua Zirkzee's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Rasmus Hojlund this season Joshua Zirkzee Rasmus Hojlund Goals 0.41 0.43 Assists 0.12 0.12 Shots 2.77 1.78 Shots on target 1.03 0.92 Expected goals 0.33 0.40 Correct as of 06/03/2024

The Manchester outfit are likely to face competition to secure Zirkzee's signature, with AC Milan and Juventus also interested, while Bayern Munich have a buyback clause after offloading him to Bologna. A move for Zirkzee is one to monitor for the time being.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player over the age of 21 has scored more goals than Joshua Zirkzee in Serie A this season.

Bologna Value Zirkzee at Around £50m

Man Utd One to Watch in the Summer

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal, United, and Tottenham Hotspur are three clubs to watch in the race to sign Zirkzee when the transfer market opens once again. The respected reporter claims that Bayern have a buyback clause of around £34m, which could set the transfer value of the 22-year-old for other clubs.

However, reports have suggested that Bologna value the young striker at around £50m, despite paying just £7m to prise him away from Bayern. United could look to negotiate a lower price considering the clause Bayern have in his contract, but there's certainly no guarantee that the Bundesliga outfit would be willing to bring him back to Germany.

It looks set to be a competitive race to secure the signature of Zirkzee, with United likely to be somewhere in the queue.

