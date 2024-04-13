Highlights Juventus may look to offer Mason Greenwood a permanent route out of Manchester United if it becomes clear that he can be recruited for a cut-price fee.

The winger has worked his way onto the Serie A giants' radar after impressing during a loan spell with La Liga outfit Getafe.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Juventus appointing Thiago Motta as their new boss could block Greenwood's route to the Allianz Stadium.

Manchester United academy graduate Mason Greenwood could be of serious interest to Juventus if it becomes clear that he is available 'on the cheap', but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Getafe loanee's route to Serie A from Old Trafford could be blocked thanks to a managerial change.

The Red Devils allowed the winger to seal a temporary move during the early stages of the campaign, having mutually agreed that it would be in the best interests for him to embark on the next chapter of his career away from his boyhood club following the conclusion of an internal investigation.

Greenwood went on to join Getafe during the final hours of the summer window, with the La Liga outfit acquiring his services for the remainder of the 2023/24 season without having to part with a loan fee, and his form at the Estadio Coliseum has led to suitors circling for his signature.

Serie A Giants Pinpoint Greenwood as Summer Target

Juventus have been running the rule over Greenwood ahead of potentially attempting to strike a deal with Manchester United in the summer, according to Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, after they have prioritised the addition of an attack-minded winger ahead of attempting to push for the title next season.

The report suggests that the Serie A giants have pinpointed the 22-year-old, who went into the weekend having scored eight goals and provided a further five assists over the course of 28 appearances during his Getafe loan spell, as a target alongside the likes of Lazio's former West Ham United talisman Felipe Anderson.

Mason Greenwood's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Felipe Anderson Mason Greenwood Felipe Anderson Progressive carries 4.68 3.57 Passes into the final third 2.13 2.02 Goals 0.28 0.12 Expected goals 0.25 0.12 Assists 0.23 0.23 Statistics correct as of 11/04/2024

Juventus' interest has come after new Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe insisted that he will make a fresh decision on whether there is a way for Greenwood to reignite his Red Devils career, although the final call is not expected to be made before the campaign reaches its climax.

While the INEOS chief executive appeared to hint that the one-cap England international being in the plans for next term could be on the cards, GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that £40million has been set as his price tag and his parent club will attempt to drum up interest in the coming weeks.

Dean Jones - Motta Appointment at Juventus Could Stop Greenwood Move

Jones has doubts over whether Greenwood will end up heading to Juventus as Bologna chief Thiago Motta is in line to potentially replace Massimiliano Allegri in the hot-seat, and Joshua Zirkzee would be open to following the former Italy midfielder to his current employers' Serie A rivals in the summer.

But the respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the Bianconeri attempting to reach an agreement with Manchester United if they are alerted to the fact that a cut-price fee would be enough to seal the wide-man's permanent arrival at the Allianz Stadium.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I’m not totally convinced by the Mason Greenwood links, but Juventus are on the lookout for a new forward for next season and are going to be moving on Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean to make room. "If Greenwood could be nabbed on the cheap, maybe that opens it up a bit more, but we are potentially looking at a Juventus under Thiago Motta next season, and they are being linked with Joshua Zirkzee. "He is Motta’s forward right now, at Bologna. He understands the system, and I’m told he would be very open to following him."

Ten Hag Edging Towards Keeping Man United Job

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that ten Hag is starting to make preparations for next season as, despite doubts over his long-term future in the Manchester United dugout, Ratcliffe has been unable to identify an ideal replacement who would guarantee success if he succeeds the former Ajax head coach.

It is understood that the Dutch tactician is due to hold talks with the new-look hierarchy over whether he is set to remain in the hot-seat during the summer, having been given the primary objective of guiding the Red Devils to Champions League qualification ahead of next term.

Manchester United entered a new era in February, when Ratcliffe took control of football operations after completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and he will make the final judgement on whether to make an alteration in the dugout.

