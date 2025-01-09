Manchester United are reportedly one of two Premier League clubs who 'want to sign' Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lee Kang-in during the January transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The French club are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old, who has struggled to lock down a starting role this season. PSG are hoping to receive a fee of around £40 million, which Man United are considering as they look to bolster their attacking options.

With Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford falling dramatically out of favour, Ruben Amorim is on the hunt for new attacking options and Kang-In could be the perfect option.

The South Korean international possesses a lot of quality, and his situation has alerted clubs across Europe. Newcastle United are the other team tipped to be interested, with Miguel Almiron potentially leaving the club meaning they could be in the market for a new forward. However, the price tag may deter them from making a move.

Why Man United Want Lee Kang-in

The attacker is a real talent

Since joining PSG, the "outstanding" Kang-In has displayed a lot of versatility, playing across a number of positions. Capable of playing as an attacking midfielder, as well as out wide, he would be perfect for Ruben Amorim's system as he can cover a number of roles.

With United being rather toothless in attack, and potential exits for Garnacho and Rashford on the horizon, a new attacking player is needed at Old Trafford. As Kang-In has been unable to cement a starting role, he may be interested in making the switch to Man United, and become Ruben Amorim's first signing as United boss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lee Kang-in has scored six goals and provided two assists in Ligue 1 this season.

The South Korean international has put some impressive numbers this season despite completing 90 minutes on three occasions. With Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes appearing to almost be United's sole goal threat of present, the signing of Kang-In could be just what they need in the final third.

If finances allow it, United will still be faced by some stiff competition for Kang-In, who has suitors all across Europe, and the race to sign him looks set to heat up in the coming weeks.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 09-01-25.