Highlights Manchester United are mulling over whether to attempt to sign Ederson after being unable to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils have kept the Atalanta defensive midfielder on their radar after initially approaching his camp during the final months of last season.

Sander Berge, Andre and Joao Gomes are also among the names being monitored by Manchester United ahead of the transfer deadline.

Manchester United are considering whether to make a move for Atalanta star Ederson after being forced to turn their attentions towards alternative targets due to being unable to persuade Paris Saint-Germain to sanction Manuel Ugarte's switch to Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having sealed European qualification thanks to winning the FA Cup last term, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag wasted no time in strengthening his attacking options by securing Joshua Zirkzee in a £36.5million deal from Serie A side Bologna during the early stages of the summer transfer window.

Teenage defender Leny Yoro has also joined Manchester United, thanks to completing a switch worth up to £58.9million from Ligue 1 outfit Lille, but sporting director Dan Ashworth and other key figures behind the scenes are determined to land further reinforcements ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Ederson Pinpointed as Potential Red Devils Recruit

Discussions were held with defensive midfielder's camp in March

Ederson has emerged as another name in the mix to join Manchester United, according to GMS sources, as ten Hag has been left with no choice but to move on from preferred defensive midfield target Ugarte due to reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG being unwilling to drop their £51million demands.

The Red Devils were hopeful that the Parc des Princes-based giants would be open to accepting a cut-price fee after sealing Joao Neves' arrival for up to £60million from Benfica, but they are in no rush to sell the Uruguayan as Bayern Munich have also enquired over his availability and there are multiple other suitors.

Manchester United have had two verbal offers rejected for Ugarte, with the highest being in the region of £30million, and ten Hag is mulling over whether to attempt to land Ederson after an initial approach was made to his camp in March before keeping him on his radar as a potential recruit.

Ederson's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Manuel Ugarte Ederson Manuel Ugarte Pass completion percentage 83.6 91.2 Progressive passes 6.71 4.05 Tackles 2.60 4.56 Shot-creating actions 2.23 1.77 Shots 1.19 0.47 Goals 0.19 0.00 Statistics correct as of 06/08/2024

The two-cap Brazil international has been strongly linked with a £38million move away from Atalanta - where he won the Europa League last season - having gained additional interest from the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, while Liverpool scouts were shocked when they saw him in action.

Manchester United will walk away from a potential deal from Ugarte if PSG's valuation is not reduced, GMS sources have learned, and his current employers will not entertain sanctioning an initial loan with an obligation to make the switch permanent even though Neves' arrival is likely to have forced him down the pecking order.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson has made 215 appearances over the course of his senior club career, racking up 18 goals and six assists along the way

Andre and Gomes Among Names Appreciated by Ten Hag

Berge identified as cheaper option as search continues for signings

GMS sources have been told that Burnley's Sander Berge, Fluminense midfield enforcer Andre and Wolverhampton Wanderers fan favourite Joao Gomes are also appreciated by Manchester United, but they are aware that it will be difficult to sign the latter due to his price tag of more than £60million and the fact he has not been at Molineux for a prolonged period.

The Red Devils also contemplated making a bid for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall prior to his £30million move to Chelsea in the aftermath of playing a pivotal role in Leicester City clinching the Championship title and an immediate return to the top flight, but an approach was not made.

Although Berge and Andre have been pinpointed as more economical targets, with Manchester United unable to spend big unless sanctioning an exit first, GMS sources recently revealed that a quickfire return could be on the cards for Sofyan Amrabat a matter of weeks after his loan from Fiorentina came to an end.

Saudi Arabian interest in Casemiro has gone cold for now, largely due to the former Real Madrid man holding off giving the green-light when Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsaih have been able to spend freely, while Al-Nassr attempting to sign Antony is being downplayed as they are struggling to get the budget they want.

