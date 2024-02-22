Highlights Manchester United are not looking to offload Antony as they are fearful of being unable to secure a fee which comes close to the £86million figure they spent on him.

Saudi Arabian big-spenders snubbed the opportunity to pounce for the Brazil international when he was offered to them during the winter window.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is desperate for Antony to rediscover his best form instead of cashing in.

Manchester United are not interested in selling Antony during the summer window as they 'can't get their money back' after he has struggled to impress at Old Trafford, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the Brazil international's spell out of the starting line-up could pay off.

The Red Devils forked out £86million in order to prise the winger away from Eredivisie giants Ajax in September 2022, allowing him to reunite with boss Erik ten Hag after a successful period working under him at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but he has been forced to contend with limited game time in recent weeks.

INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a minority stake in the club was confirmed earlier this week, resulting in Manchester United entering a new era, and his fresh investment will result in plans being made before the transfer window reopens for business ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Red Devils handed Saudi Arabian clubs chance to sign Antony

Manchester United offered Antony to big-spending Saudi Pro League clubs last month, according to the Evening Standard, after he was deemed surplus to requirements by ten Hag due to the Dutch tactician growing frustrated by his struggles in the final third of the pitch.

The report suggests that the Red Devils' director of football John Murtough travelled to the Middle East to build connections with potential admirers in December, but he was unable to convince any clubs to meet their £50million demands after the 23-year-old has only found the back of the net once in 25 appearances this season.

Antony's lack of end product has resulted in Alejandro Garnacho enjoying an extended run in the starting line-up, and the Argentinian has repaid the faith shown in him by racking up 10 goal contributions since the campaign got underway, meaning he has been far more of an attacking threat than his teammate.

Antony's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Alejandro Garnacho in the Premier League this season Antony Alejandro Garnacho Goals 0.00 0.30 Expected goals 0.15 0.31 Shots 2.52 3.57 Shots on target 0.49 0.89 Assists 0.00 0.18 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 21/2/2024

Respected journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that Antony could be at the centre of a rift between ten Hag and Ratcliffe because the former Ajax chief is keen to retain his services instead of sanctioning his exit, but the new minority shareholder has no appetite for keeping and rewarding current members of the squad who are unproductive.

Manchester United are in a strong negotiating position if admirers choose to test their resolve when the transfer window reopens for business as the South American still has more than three years remaining on a contract worth £200,000-per-week, but his struggles in the Premier League could deter interested parties from lodging a lucrative offer.

Ten Hag has insisted that Antony's form has been impacted by off-the-pitch issues, having been the subject of a police investigation in his homeland during the early stages of the season, and his only goal of the campaign came during the FA Cup fourth round win over League Two outfit Newport County.

Dean Jones - Ten Hag needs Antony to rediscover best form

Although Jones believes that Antony needs to show more hunger and cause defenders problems if he wants to reignite his Manchester United career, he insists that watching fellow youthful talents Rasmus Hojlund and Garnacho contributing to the push for Champions League qualification could be beneficial in the long run.

The reputable journalist understands that ten Hag is not actively looking to offload the former Sao Paulo talisman as he is aware that, in his current form, the Red Devils would stand to make a significant loss, meaning he has made a major U-turn after initially deeming him surplus to requirements a matter of weeks ago.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"When he does come in, he is going to have to show more directness and more of a willingness to really make things happen. "Antony is a brilliant footballer, and I think that has got lost in the narrative over the past six months or so. But if they can bring him back to life by him learning what it takes for the likes of Ramsus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho to be successful, so be it. "Manchester United don't want to lose Antony, at this stage, because they know that they can't get their money back for him. They need him to find some form and get back into the team."

Rashford identified as potential Mbappe replacement at PSG

Manchester United could face a battle to hold onto Marcus Rashford as he is among the names at the top of Paris Saint-Germain's shortlist to replace the outgoing Kylian Mbappe, according to i News, and the reigning Ligue 1 champions are capable of meeting the Red Devils' demands as they are set to have a £200million budget for the summer transfer window.

The report suggests that the French giants are long-term admirers of the England international, who has got his name on the scoresheet 128 times for his current employers, and he has remained on their radar despite having a disciplinary meeting at Old Trafford last month.

Although PSG's ability to stump up the cash could strike fear into the Manchester United fanbase, Ratcliffe is in a strong negotiating position ahead of a potential bid as Rashford committed his long-term future to his boyhood club in July by penning a five-year contract worth £300,000-per-week.

But transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the possibility of the Red Devils cashing in on their academy graduate in the summer cannot be ruled out as a result of joining the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony in causing off-the-pitch problems for ten Hag.

Manchester United opted against spending big during the winter window due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, but selling Rashford after he has come through their youth ranks would allow them to make pure profit.