The Red Devils are looking to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Man Utd could be attracted to the pair given their experience of Premier League football.

Manchester United could consider moves for Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes during the 2024 summer transfer window, as journalist Ben Jacobs claims the club are in the “early stages of drawing up a shortlist” at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who wants to improve the club's football operations.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hopes to be given a chance to lead a summer rebuild with the Premier League giants, but he must prove his worth in the final weeks of the 2023/24 campaign. Dewsbury-Hall and Gomes have been in excellent form for their respective clubs this term.

Man Utd linked with moves for Dewsbury-Hall and Gomes

Ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, Manchester United will prepare for a significant market ahead of the 2024/25 season as they aim to return to the upper echelons of English and European football. The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League and will miss out on a place in next term’s Champions League unless they can overthrow Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a spot in the League’s top four.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (11th March) that Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth will end up at Old Trafford following an approach after being placed on gardening leave at St. James’ Park. The journalist has also revealed in his GIVEMESPORT column that Man Utd are considering moves for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Joao Gomes this summer.

Leicester may have to sell the former, regardless of whether they secure an immediate return to the Premier League. Still, he will almost certainly be allowed to leave the King Power Stadium if the Foxes remain in the Championship. Dewsbury-Hall could be available for £25m, with Leicester being charged with breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The Foxes had told Brighton & Hove Albion that they wanted £45m for the 25-year-old during the 2024 winter transfer window, but that price could be reduced this summer.

Gomes is also a name on Manchester United’s list, but Wolves are eager not to lose both the midfielder and Pedro Neto this summer. If the Black Country outfit sell Neto, it will put them in a financially stronger position to withstand the Red Devils' bids. Gomes, who dominated Casemiro in Wolves' 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford in August 2023 according to SofaScore, is rated at £40m, but Wolves are thought to demand more if they sell one of their most talented prospects during the summer transfer window.

Kiernan Dewsbury Hall vs Joao Gomes - 2023/24 stats Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Championship) Joao Gomes (Premier League) Appearances 36(2) 23(2) Minutes 3187 1907 Goals 11 2 Assists 13 1 Shots per game 2.1 0.7 Pass success rate 84% 82.9% Tackles per game 1.1 3.6 Overall rating 7.43 6.71

Ben Jacobs - Man Utd attracted to Premier League experience of Dewsbury-Hall and Gomes

Jacobs feels that Man Utd’s interest in Dewsbury-Hall and Gomes is advantaged by the duo’s Premier League experience. However, the journalist admits the Red Devils’ priority position to strengthen is a striker. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“We should be clear that the priority position at Manchester United as of now, and things can change, but right now is a striker. The midfield and the defence will determine who goes and how much funding comes in. Joao Gomes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are two possibilities in that midfield position. The advantage of both is that they've got Premier League experience. “Gomes is playing well for Wolves, and Dewsbury-Hall is in excellent form for Leicester after scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in the Championship. He's left-footed and can play defensive midfield, central midfield or attacking midfield. Manchester United are in the early stages of drawing up a shortlist.”

Man Utd could let Donny van de Beek leave for free

To spend big during the 2024 summer transfer window, Manchester United will be eager to balance the books and offload some members of Erik ten Hag’s squad to clear space on the wage bill. The Red Devils have plenty of players currently out on loan who could be sold permanently this year.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (31 March) that Man Utd could consider letting midfielder Donny van de Beek leave for free. The 20-time English champions sanctioned the 26-year-old’s departure to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, van de Beek has failed to inspire in Germany, making it difficult for ten Hag to justify reinstating him to the first team. With one year left on his deal, Man Utd will have to consider either another loan deal, a cheap sale, or releasing him for free to get him off the wage bill.

