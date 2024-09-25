Manchester United duo Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are on course to be rewarded for their positive start to the campaign as plans have been put in place behind the scenes at Old Trafford to tie them down to improved contracts in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils opted to trigger the 12-month extension option written into boss Erik ten Hag's existing deal during the summer, having seen him seal European qualification thanks to enjoying FA Cup glory at the end of last season, but minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been keen to ensure fan favourites also have no speculation hanging over them.

Bruno Fernandes committed his long-term future to Manchester United by penning a three-year contract last month, with the fresh terms allowing him to pocket £300,000-per-week at Old Trafford, but the hierarchy are refusing to rest on their laurels as they aim to build for the seasons to come.

Mainoo and Diallo Ready to Land Fresh Terms

Duo on course to be rewarded with increased salaries at Old Trafford

Manchester United are eager to lock down a series of contract renewals in the coming months, according to GMS sources, and academy graduate Mainoo is first in line to hold negotiations over an improved deal after making himself one of the first names on the team sheet over the last 12 months.

The central midfielder has gone on to make himself an England international since breaking into the forefront of ten Hag's plans last season, but he has remained on terms which allow him to pocket considerably less than the majority of his teammates as he earns £20,000-per-week on an agreement which lasts until the summer of 2027.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are in line to open discussions with Mainoo and his representatives over a new contract in the coming weeks as there is an awareness that he should be rewarded for his performances, while Diallo is also expected to be handed a pay rise.

Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo's statistics at Manchester United Kobbie Mainoo Amad Diallo Appearances 41 28 Goals 5 4 Assists 1 3 Yellow cards 7 2 Sent off 0 1 Statistics correct as of 24/09/2024

The winger entered the final 12 months of his deal - which is worth less than £30,000-per-week - during the summer, but it is understood that there is an option for the Red Devils to trigger a one-year extension to ensure he does not walk away from Old Trafford as a free agent at the end of the season.

Manchester United's determination to reach an agreement with Mainoo and Diallo a matter of weeks after the closure of the summer transfer window indicates that Ratcliffe's new-look sporting team are keen to reward integral members of the squad, GMS sources have learned, and there is also an eagerness to incentivise young talent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United forked out £19million when they signed Amad Diallo from Serie A outfit Atalanta in January 2021, while the deal included a further £18.2million in add-ons

Ratcliffe Determined to Pave Way for Future

Minority shareholder keen to continue making his mark

GMS sources have been told that Ratcliffe is confident that tying the likes of Mainoo and Diallo down to improved contracts at the same time as entertaining offers for the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen when the transfer window reopens will pave the way for the future and help to keep costs down.

The INEOS chief executive, who took control of football operations after acquiring a 27.7 per cent stake in the Red Devils when he negotiated a £1.25billion deal with the Glazer family, has been desperate to ensure that the recruitment strategy changes and big-names coming into the final years of their career are not acquired on astronomical wages.

Ratcliffe has a desire to make sure all departments of Manchester United - including the playing squad - are leaner and meaner, GMS sources understand, as it will go a long way towards guaranteeing that the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules are not breached in the coming years.

GMS recently reported that the Red Devils are open to offloading Casemiro, Eriksen and Victor Lindelof at the turn of the year, when negotiations can take place with admirers, while lucrative proposals will be considered for Antony as the new-look hierarchy continue making their mark behind the scenes.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and BBC Sport