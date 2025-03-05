Manchester United have always intended to make Kobbie Mainoo a new contract offer, but the revelations around his personal demands do raise doubts over how they can reach a compromise.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a significant rise in status since making his Red Devils debut in 2023 and, as a homegrown talent, there is genuine hope to keep him among head coach Ruben Amorim's options for the long-term in a bid to reflect his growth within the club at a time when they could really do with a positive news story.

However, it has always been clear that Manchester United want to do this on their own terms, and news over the expectations of their teenage midfielder does raise a question over his future at Old Trafford.

Mainoo's Demands are Major Stumbling Block

Steep increase may create financial strategy problems

We recently reported how Manchester United have been keen not to commit, yet, to an offer for Mainoo as they would prefer to do so once he is back to full fitness and in action.

There is a cautious approach to this situation, particularly at a time when he has been out of action for the past month with a calf injury. The Red Devils have retained a confidence in terms of reaching a compromise but are also mindful of their broader wage structure.

It is understood that Mainoo’s camp are pushing for a salary increase to £180,000-per-week plus bonuses - a figure they believe reflects his status as a first-team regular and England international.

However, GMS sources are under the impression that Manchester United are not currently willing to meet such demands, creating a significant obstacle to overcome.

Meeting that figure would represent a 800 per cent wage increase from the terms he is currently on and, while a big uplift is fitting considering his recent rise in status, it is also above and beyond where the Red Devils had been expected to pitch their offer.

Manchester United are hesitant about committing to such demands due to being unsure whether such a pay package aligns with their long-term financial strategy and squad hierarchy.

Although there is immense admiration for the 'incredible' Mainoo’s playing style, energy and overall quality, that does not mean the Red Devils are willing to keep him at any cost. There is an obvious awareness that Chelsea are in the background, but even that situation is not totally cut and dry.

There has been tentative contact in the past to gauge interest levels from within Stamford Bridge’s corridors of power and while it is clear the Blues would love the chance to sign him, there is also some scepticism over whether the west Londoners would be prepared to match his wage demands either.

Cole Palmer, one of Chelsea's standout performers, is currently on a lower salary than Mainoo is speaking of, believed to be around £125,000-a-week. Of course, to bring a deal to life, the capital club may find a way to open the door to satisfying the player in a way his current club cannot, but that moment is some way down the road for now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo won three ground duels and hit the woodwork during Manchester United's defeat to Crystal Palace last month, which remains his most recent outing

Mainoo and Garnacho Could Quit Old Trafford

Red Devils refuse to rule out exits as they aim to boost finances

Meanwhile, over at Old Trafford, Manchester United have been working to establish a more disciplined approach to salaries. This follows years of financial mismanagement in the transfer market, with wages often spiralling out of control. The days of bowing to player power and opting for quick fixes are gone.

The Red Devils know that, as an academy graduate, any transfer fee for Mainoo would be recorded as pure profit in financial accounts. With the club valuing him at around £80million, such a sale would provide a significant boost to their finances.

Chelsea have also shown an interest in Alejandro Garnacho during the January transfer window and, while a deal did not come to life, the winger could yet leave in the summer.

Manchester United did, indeed, loan out Marcus Rashford and Antony and both forwards will be moved on permanently in the summer. It is not impossible that Mainoo heads out the door too - but Amorim really does hope that will not be the case.

There is a belief among some sources that a compromise around £150,000-per-week, including bonuses, could yet be possible. But for now, Mainoo’s representatives have set their stall out and, until an agreement is reached, speculation over his future will only continue to grow. The central midfielder should soon be back to fitness and that is when his true value to the Red Devils will become more obvious.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 05/03/2025

