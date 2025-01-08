As news has spread over the past 24 hours that Manchester United are pretty much putting their whole squad in the shop window, GIVEMESPORT sources are indicating that the situation should not spiral towards the worst-case scenario at Old Trafford.

This January transfer window is shaping up to be one of the most tricky in recent memory, with the challenges of trying to offload high-earning, under-performing players while also trying to improve areas of the team that need instant upgrades in order to allow Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim to flourish in the Premier League.

Homegrown players including Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo are making headlines, while even new signings Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte are reported to be available at the right price. Tough decisions are ahead, for sure, but fears over selling the club’s future are overblown to some extent.

Mainoo Wants Salary to Reflect Squad Status

Chelsea held talks over midfielder after being approached

The situation with Mainoo is the most alarming for Manchester United fans, who want him to help shape a bright future after breaking into the first-team as a key player. His partnership with Ugarte is one of the most positive aspects of these early days under Amorim, but transfer links are extremely unwelcome.

It has been suggested that Chelsea are frontrunners to sign the England international due to delays in finalising a new contract at Old Trafford but, on closer inspection, the actual measure of him looking to leave is relatively small.

At this stage, people working on Mainoo's behalf are ensuring he has options if Manchester United’s next contract offer does not satisfy them. Chelsea have had some contact after being approached, we understand, yet things haven’t progressed very far.

Mainoo still has two-and-a-half years left on his current contract, and the Red Devils have big plans for him. The central midfielder and his representatives know the huge sums that players like Casemiro, Antony and Rashford have been earning and, understandably, want to make sure his salary reflects his status in the squad.

But, under INEOS, those extortionate salaries are being left behind and sources indicate that there will have to be a new sense of realism over what Mainoo can expect to earn on a new deal at Manchester United.

The club will move forwards with a more pragmatic wage bill and further discussions are indeed needed to find some middle ground over terms on a new contract. It could be a frustrating negotiation, but by no means do the Red Devils feel it is a lost cause or that he will have to leave.

There is also a feeling that the situation will be eased once Amad Diallo pens his new deal, to lead the way for the next generation of stars at Old Trafford.

Rashford Seeing Serie A as Ideal Destination

England international had discussions with AC Milan

The exit of Rashford is far more advanced and necessary as Manchester United attempt to shift the balance of their squad and bulk out other areas of the team. The England international winger has been in talks with AC Milan and sees Serie A as a great place to take on a new challenge, but has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund.

Sources are sceptical about such a move, given the Bundesliga heavyweights already have Jamie Gittens, who is in excellent form and attracting attention from Europe’s top clubs.

Dortmund have been keen to hold onto Gittens and, given the form of both players, there is a strong reason to believe they are better off keeping him rather than taking a risk on Rashford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has been limited to just 983 minutes of Premier League action this season

Manchester United’s recruitment strategy under Amorim is a blend of patience and ambition. Recent signings like Ugarte and Yoro have injected quality into the squad and are seen as integral to the Portuguese tactician's plans.

Ugarte, in particular, has been described by club sources as one of the Red Devils' most impactful signings in years. His presence in midfield has elevated the team’s performance, and the prospect of him leaving is firmly off the table.

Similarly, Sekou Kone is being groomed as a future first-team contributor. The 20-year-old midfielder, signed with an eye on long-term development, is expected to have a chance to prove himself in pre-season. Manchester United’s coaching staff believe he has the potential to thrive in their system, but there is no rush to fast-track his integration.

This measured approach underscores the club’s commitment to cultivating a sustainable squad that balances experience with youthful energy, but the Red Devils' financial restructuring has created a delicate balancing act in the transfer market.

On one hand, they are open to loaning out high-earning players like Rashford and Antony in hope of offloading a portion of their wages. On the other, Manchester United are cautious about taking on short-term fixes themselves, prioritising players with genuine long-term potential instead.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 10, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Friday, January 10th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Amorim Open to Making Loan Acquisitions

Eriksen among names who could make way for signings

Manchester United boss Amorim would be willing to consider loan deals to bring players in this month - but only if there was scope for the incoming player to be a permanent signing. This philosophy aligns with the reluctance to sell foundational players, but they do need to find openings for others.

Christian Eriksen, for example, is expected to leave this month, but the player would be prepared to wait for the right opportunity, so is not in a rush to take the first club that makes an offer.

While the Dane's departure signals a changing of the guard in midfield, it also highlights Manchester United’s broader need to refresh the squad intelligently. With Casemiro and Eriksen likely to exit, the club is targeting at least one - and possibly two - new midfielders over the next two windows.

These signings will not only reinforce the spine of the team but also address the depth issues that have plagued recent campaigns. It is worth noting that while the Red Devils would let Casemiro move on, there is no rush for it to happen this month as they had been expecting and planning for it to happen in the summer - when he can be sufficiently replaced.

Headlines around Old Trafford are certainly worrying for fans right now - yet there is no sudden intent to actually offload players that have been viewed as an important part of the future.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 08/01/2025