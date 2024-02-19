Highlights Manchester United under Sir Jim Ratcliffe will focus on aggressive recruitment.

Ratcliffe wants to target younger players as they hope to steer the club in the right direction.

Attracting a player like Kylian Mbappe could be a major difficulty, but they want to be considered an elite force again.

Manchester United are set to be aggressive in the transfer market under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's guidance, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed their potential transfer plans with GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that it could be difficult to attract high-profile players such as Kylian Mbappe.

Ratcliffe's INEOS group have now received approval from the FA and the Premier League to complete a deal to acquire a 25% stake in the Manchester club. There are set to be plenty of changes at Old Trafford as Ratcliffe looks to steer the club in the right direction, especially when it comes to their recruitment policy which has let them down over the last few years.

Under the Glazers, United have spent a significant amount of money on players who have struggled to perform. The Red Devils have also targeted ageing players who are reaching the final stages of their careers, so there could be an emphasis on bringing in young talent from around the world.

Ratcliffe making recruitment changes at United

As previously mentioned, Ratcliffe will be looking to stamp his authority at Old Trafford and alter the way the club runs in the background. Recruitment has been a major issue for the Red Devils, and United are looking to bring in the right people behind the scenes to help solve the problems that have been ongoing for many years.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Dan Ashworth's time at Newcastle United is now over with Manchester United pushing to bring him to the club. The Red Devils are set to make a formal proposal and will attempt to negotiate a compensation package with the Magpies. Ashworth has already given the green light and wants to make the move to the North West.

INEOS are also eyeing a move for Southampton's director of football Jason Wilcox, who was previously with Manchester City before his move to St Mary's Stadium. The Manchester outfit are clearly doing everything they can to get the backroom team in order ahead of a potential assault on the summer transfer market.

It's been a tricky few years for United, so attracting certain high-profile players won't be easy until they see some stability at Old Trafford once again, but they will be hoping they are becoming a more attractive prospect than they have been previously.

Dean Jones - Manchester United will be aggressive

Jones has suggested that he expects United to be aggressive in the transfer market, hoping to convince players that they are the best club that a target could join. The journalist adds that he doesn't expect them to be able to convince a player like Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe to come to the club, but they are putting things in place for the long term. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think they'll be quite aggressive. By aggressive I mean in terms of outlining to targets that Manchester United is the best club they could possibly join. I think that United are going to have a new sense of authority about them when it comes to going after targets. There is a realism that they're not at the level that they once were. You're still going to struggle perhaps to sell the club to somebody like Kylian Mbappe. But the plan is that a few years down the line, that won't be the case, and United want to make sure that they get back to being considered an elite force in the game. Dan Ashworth will have a big role in that."

Manchester United targeting Everton duo

One of the changes United are looking to make is bringing in players of a younger profile, and it's understood that Everton duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana are on their shortlist. The Toffees' financial troubles are well documented, so they could be forced to sell some of their key stars.

However, the young duo have enjoyed impressive seasons at Goodison Park and the Merseyside club won't want to sell cheap. If the club are going to continue investing heavily, then they are certainly better off bringing in young talent with the money they spend.