Highlights Sofyan Amrabat is willing to head back to Manchester United on a fresh temporary deal a matter of weeks after his initial Old Trafford spell came to an end.

The Red Devils could make a move for the Fiorentina midfielder in the coming days after being made aware that Fenerbahce also have an interest.

Burnley have increased their demands for Sander Berge as Manchester United seek an ideal partner for Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park.

Manchester United have been boosted in their attempts to bolster their midfield in the aftermath of walking away from negotiations over Manuel Ugarte as Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat has remained open to sealing a quickfire return to Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Joshua Zirkzee became the Red Devils' first acquisition since entering a new era when Sir Jim Ratcliffe became a co-owner, with the striker completing a £36.5million switch from Bologna, but boss Erik ten Hag has remained in the market for reinforcements as he aims to build on winning the FA Cup at the end of last season.

Although Leny Yoro sealed a move worth up to £58.9million from Lille, sporting director Dan Ashworth has been unable to recruit any more fresh faces as the August 30 deadline looms, and Manchester United are eager to ensure they improve their options in the middle of the park in the coming weeks.

Amrabat Willing to Head Back to Old Trafford

Morocco international interested in completing temporary return

Amrabat is open to rejoining Manchester United on a fresh loan deal, according to GMS sources, and the Premier League giants have been working on coming to an agreement with Fiorentina in the background due to struggling to tempt Paris Saint-Germain into dropping their demands for Ugarte.

The Red Devils opted against taking advantage of their option to buy the Morocco international for £21.4million, which would have seen the total package come close to £30million thanks to already forking out a fee to secure his services on a temporary basis, but he has remained firmly on ten Hag's radar.

Although Ugarte is still Manchester United's first-choice defensive midfield target if PSG are willing to lower their valuation, GMS sources have been informed that a move may be made for Amrabat in the coming days due to the likes of Fenerbahce - under the tutelage of ex-Old Trafford chief Jose Mourinho - also emerging as admirers in a significant twist.

Sofyan Amrabat's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Manuel Ugarte Sofyan Amrabat Manuel Ugarte Pass completion percentage 87.0 91.2 Percentage of dribblers tackled 54.8 48.3 Tackles 2.60 4.56 Blocks 1.92 1.26 Clearances 1.83 1.16 Interceptions 0.77 1.86 Statistics correct as of 09/08/2024

The 27-year-old made 30 appearances during his initial spell with the Red Devils, playing a key role in beating rivals Manchester City to FA Cup glory, and his willingness to head back to familiar surroundings has taken the pressure off as they seek an ideal partner for Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park.

Amrabat is determined to showcase his full capabilities in a Manchester United shirt after struggling to produce his best form during lengthy spells of his time in the Premier League, GMS sources have learned, but ten Hag and Ashworth have not rushed into rubber-stamping his return due to initially being confident of recruiting Ugarte by this stage of the window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sofyan Amrabat featured under Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag at Utrecht, racking up 11 goal contributions over the course of 50 appearances

Red Devils Contend with Berge Price Tag Rise

Burnley have escalated their demands as Ten Hag assesses options

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are continuing to monitor alternative options, but a move for Sander Berge will not be easy because Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley have increased their demands to a minimum of £25million after he was initially expected to cost less than £20million.

The Red Devils look very short of defensive midfield options, having failed to bolster any positions other than at centre-back and centre forward, and ten Hag is eager to make a signing before getting the new top flight campaign underway when Fulham travel to Old Trafford on August 16.

Manchester United are confident that Amrabat - who has been described as 'extraordinary' by PSG head coach Luis Enrique - could be a short-term fix, GMS sources understand, as he would not need to be given time to settle into his surroundings and is also aware of the project being worked towards during the early stages of Ratcliffe's stint as co-owner.

GMS sources recently revealed that the 20-time title winners are seriously considering whether to make a U-turn and land the former Utrecht man, while Andre, Richard Rios, Youssouf Fofana and Morten Hjulmand have also been pinpointed as potential recruits as they aim to show PSG that they will not cave in and meet Ugarte's price tag.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt