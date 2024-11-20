Manchester United are being forced to play the waiting game before discovering whether they will succeed in their pursuit of Sverre Nypan as the Rosenborg star is keen to secure first-team assurances ahead of potentially making the decision to head to Old Trafford in the coming months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have entered a new era thanks to Ruben Amorim being installed as Erik ten Hag's successor in the dugout, and the head coach took charge of his first training session earlier this week as he prepares his side for a Premier League clash against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Although the Portuguese tactician will have a limited budget to play with during the fast-approaching January transfer window, leading to him being tasked with unlocking the squad's full potential, he is working closely with sporting director Dan Ashworth to identify targets for the future.

Nypan Holding Out for Promises from Amorim

Game time assurances at forefront of teenager's decision-making

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Nypan, according to GMS sources, but he is carefully considering his preferred destination after gaining widespread interest and wants to ensure he is in line for regular game time if he opts to embark on a fresh challenge away from Rosenborg in 2025.

The Norwegian outfit's sports manager Mikael Dorsin has hinted that the 17-year-old is valued in the region of £84million after being compared to Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, but that has not deterred admirers as they put plans in place to upgrade their respective squads during upcoming transfer windows.

GMS sources have been informed that Nypan is preparing to make a key decision over his long-term future as he is mulling over whether to walk away from Rosenborg, where he has made a promising start to his senior career, and he will prioritise seeking assurances over first-team opportunities as he deliberates joining the likes of Manchester United.

The central midfielder has previously admitted that it would be 'a dream come true' to feature for the Red Devils, having been made aware of their interest, giving Amorim renewed optimism ahead of potentially succeeding in turning his head and convincing him to snub other suitors.

Manchester United are facing competition from Chelsea, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig as they are among the European giants to have watched Nypan in action this season, GMS sources recently revealed, and a move away from Rosenborg appears to be a serious possibility.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Nypan has been on the pitch for 1,947 minutes in the Eliteserien this season

Nypan Could Become Amorim's First Signing

Red Devils considering Norwegian as potential January recruit

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United's plan of action surrounding game time and managing Nypan's emergence in the elite game will be crucial as they continue to consider him as a potential January recruit, with there being potential for him to become the first acquisition of Amorim's reign.

Although Rosenborg find themselves in a strong negotiating position heading into the winter transfer window as the Norway under-21 international's contract is not due to expire until the end of 2026, they are expected to sanction his departure if a respectable offer is lodged and it becomes clear that he wants to head through the exit door.

But Nypan wants to be shown that there is a clear path for him to progress in his career if he moves onto pastures new at Manchester United or elsewhere, GMS sources understand, with him being aware that leaving his current surroundings is a potentially pivotal moment which could aid or hamper his development.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/11/2024