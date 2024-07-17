Highlights Manchester United have edged closer to landing Leny Yoro after the central defender had conversations with his family about making the switch from Lille.

The teenager's initial preference was to seal a move to Real Madrid before also holding talks with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag about potentially heading to Old Trafford.

Lille have put Yoro under pressure to link up with Manchester United after a lucrative fee has been agreed for his signature.

Manchester United have made progress in their attempts to sign Leny Yoro as the Lille star has had a change of heart over completing a move to Old Trafford after holding discussions with his family and boss Erik ten Hag in the aftermath of a fee being agreed, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having bolstered their attacking options with the acquisition of Joshua Zirkzee last week, with the Netherlands international completing a £36.5million switch from Bologna, the Red Devils have turned their attentions towards recruiting a new central defender ahead of the new season getting underway.

Dan Ashworth has been leading Manchester United's recruitment drive since being appointed as their new sporting director, after an agreement was reached with Premier League rivals Newcastle United, and he is edging towards wrapping up the second arrival of the summer transfer window.

Red Devils Overcome Stumbling Block in Race to Sign Yoro

Discussions with family and Ten Hag were key

Yoro has made a major U-turn and decided that he is willing to make the move to Manchester United after holding discussions with his family over potentially heading to the Premier League for the first time in his career, according to GMS sources, while he has also spoken to ten Hag about the role he would play at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old has been on the Red Devils' radar after already making 60 appearances for Lille, having progressed through their youth ranks, and they appear to have overcome a significant stumbling block after their transfer target initially had his heart set on joining Real Madrid if he leaves his current surroundings.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have agreed a deal worth an initial £42million for Yoro's signature, which could increase to £50million thanks to add-ons, and they have moved a step closer to sourcing a replacement for departed World Cup winner Raphael Varane.

Leny Yoro's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Raphael Varane Leny Yoro Raphael Varane Pass completion percentage 92.1 88.9 Aerial duels won 1.48 1.37 Tackles 1.21 1.18 Interceptions 1.21 0.98 Goals 0.07 0.07 Statistics correct as of 17/07/2024

It is understood that the Frenchman is flying to the UK to undergo medical tests, but the Red Devils will still have to act fast to ensure that they win the race for his services as there is the ongoing risk of Real Madrid lodging a lucrative bid in an attempt to hijack the move to Old Trafford.

The reigning La Liga champions initially set their sights on waiting until the latter stages of the window and submitting a lowball offer due to being aware of Yoro's preference to head to the Bernabeu, GMS sources have learned, but Lille have put pressure on him to join Manchester United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro made nine clearances during Lille's 2-0 win over Monaco in October, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Ligue 1 appearance during the 2023/24 campaign

Yoro Could Seal Switch Ahead of United States Tour

Teenager wanted to end uncertainty over future ahead of pre-season

GMS sources have been told that Yoro could be involved in Manchester United's pre-season tour of the United States if all goes to plan, with ten Hag's charges set to face Arsenal in Los Angeles on July 27, which is in line with his wishes to have his future resolved to allow him to spend more time with his new teammates.

Although Real Madrid planned to play the waiting game and potentially sign him as a free agent next summer if an offer was not accepted, the Red Devils played on the teenager telling suitors that he wanted to enjoy a full pre-season in his new surroundings and offered a clear pitch and the promise to get the deal completed quickly.

GMS sources understand that Yoro had been pinpointed as Manchester United's leading centre-back target, and entering the race for his signature complicated matters for other interested parties as it gave Lille further leverage to secure a lucrative fee despite entering the final 12 months of his contract.

