Manchester United have had a bid accepted for Lille gem Leny Yoro as they look to bolster their central defensive ranks ahead of Erik ten Hag’s third campaign in charge and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that the Frenchman’s switch to Old Trafford relies on his own preference.

After putting pen to paper on a contract extension, which will see him remain in the dugout until the summer of 2026, the former Ajax chief is preparing to kick-start a busy summer of business by adding bodies to the heart of his back line, particularly after the departure of Raphael Varane.

Man Utd Latest: Leny Yoro

Agreement reached with Lille for youngster

On the back of his more-than-impressive string of displays for Lille, Yoro has drawn interest from a myriad of top European clubs - Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool included, and with him still 18 years of age, he has the pick of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

As Manchester United look to conclude their first piece of summer business, the 20-time English champions have reached an agreement to sign Yoro, who enjoyed a breakout campaign with his current employers in 2023/24.

Leny Yoro 23/24 Ligue 1 Stats vs Lille Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,672 2nd Pass success rate (%) 92.2 5th Tackles per game 1.1 =7th Interceptions per game 1.1 =3rd Clearances per game 3 2nd Average passes per game 58.6 4th Overall rating 6.74 10th

According to Romano, the bid is around €50 million price point - a figure which could rise to €60 millions with add-ons. Real Madrid, however, remains his ideal destination but Los Blancos are ‘relaxed’ about the situation and are happy to wait six months to snare a deal for the Frenchman.

Despite Manchester United having a deal agreed, their fierce rivals, Liverpool, are hopeful that they can leapfrog them and thus win the race for his services, per journalist Ben Jacobs, as the Reds themselves eye defensive reinforcements for next term.

Romano: Man Utd Move Dependent on Yoro Decision

Red Devils not willing to wait on defender’s choice

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that Yoro’s summer switch lies solely in his hands with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United battling it out for his signature. The Italian journalist did suggest, however, that Ten Hag and his entourage are not prepared to wait too long

“Now it depends on Leny Yoro. If Yoro decides to say ‘Okay, I will go to Manchester United, I’m not waiting for Real Madrid’, Manchester United will be very happy, but I don't feel that Manchester United will wait for weeks. "It could be some days and then they will activate other options. So Real Madrid remain very calm and confident on their plan for Yoro.”

Man Utd and Zirkzee Agree Five-Year Deal

Only financial intricacies left to sort

Another position that is in need of bolstering this summer for Manchester United is centre forward. Rasmus Hojlund shouldered the majority of the goalscoring burden last summer, finishing the season as the club’s top goalscorer on 16 strikes, but that hasn’t prevented the Red Devils from eyeing a move for Bologna man Joshua Zirkzee.

In fact, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing that a five-year deal has been struck between the Dutchman and his would-be buyers with the finer details of the deal soon to be ironed out. Manchester United have the option to either shell out his entire release clause of £34 million or stagger smaller payments across a three- to five-year period.

All statistics per WhoScored