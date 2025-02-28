Manchester United are increasingly confident that they stand a better chance of being able to negotiate a deal for Ipswich Town star Liam Delap than luring primary target Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford after he returns to parent club Napoli from Galatasaray at the end of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils made adjustments to their squad ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut, with Patrick Dorgu being the most expensive acquisition thanks to the Denmark international sealing a £30million switch from Lecce, head coach Ruben Amorim is desperate to secure additional firepower ahead of his first full campaign at the helm.

Antony and Marcus Rashford were allowed to embark on a fresh challenge despite Manchester United's lack of goal threat this term, with the latter's loan move to Aston Villa including a £40million option to buy, and the Premier League giants are poised to strengthen their attacking options in the coming months.

Red Devils Fear Missing Out on Deal for Delap

Chelsea could pounce if Amorim pushes to land Osimhen

Manchester United are facing a significant dilemma ahead of being able to head to the negotiating table as there is a belief behind the scenes that Delap is a more attainable striker target than Osimhen, according to GMS sources, and there are fears that they could be beaten to an agreement if they do not capitalise.

Ipswich insisted it would take more than £50million to land the 22-year-old when Chelsea were holding talks throughout the winter transfer window, resulting in them succeeding in holding onto their leading marksman as they aimed to keep their hopes of staving off an immediate relegation to the Championship alive.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are worried that focusing on landing first-choice option Osimhen could backfire as a failure to reach an agreement for his services may result in them also missing out on Delap as there are concerns that their domestic counterparts in west Londoners will wrap up a deal in the meantime.

There is confidence that the 10-cap England under-21 international, who has been described as a 'monster' by Ipswich teammate Alex Palmer, will be more likely to be given the green-light to move onto pastures new if his current employers are unable to maintain their Premier League status heading into next term.

Manchester United are aware that holding off making a move for Delap due to Osimhen being at the top of their shopping list is a major risk as it would open the door for Chelsea to profit after emerging as their priority target, GMS sources have learned, while there is a strong suspicion that raiding the Tractor Boys would be easier than negotiating with Napoli.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap registered five shots and hit the woodwork during Ipswich Town's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend

Gyokeres on Shortlist as Alternative Frontman

Sporting markman has release clause written into contract

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United and Chelsea are also threatening to go head-to-head for the acquisition of Sporting centre forward Viktor Gyokeres after he has been on their respective shortlists, but he is not currently the leading option for either of the Premier League heavyweights.

Although the Sweden international has a release clause worth in the region of £84million written into his contract at the Jose Alvalade Stadium and has previously shone under the current Red Devils chief, Osimhen and Delap are ahead of him in the pecking order of preferred summer signings at Old Trafford.

Influential figures at Manchester United remain convinced that a new striker will be recruited ahead of next season as there are plans to back Amorim by securing big-names who are capable of aiding him in his bid to fulfil his potential in the hot-seat, GMS sources understand, but they are having to carefully assess how they tackle the situation.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are plotting to test Napoli's resolve by making a bid for Osimhen in the summer, having been seeking an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, and Chelsea could be handed a golden opportunity to win the race for Delap if they put that initial plan into action.

