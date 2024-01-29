Highlights Manchester United are showing interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi at Old Trafford amid competition from Arsenal.

The Red Devils have had a quiet 2024 winter transfer window, focusing on offloading players and INEOS' minority takeover of the Premier League giants.

Man Utd could be active in the 2024 summer transfer market and may consider splashing the cash on Zubimendi, who has a €60m (£51m) release clause.

Manchester United “like” Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi amid interest from Arsenal, as transfer insider Dean Jones contemplates whether he would choose a move to Old Trafford over the Emirates Stadium.

The Red Devils have endured a poor 2023/24 campaign, and head coach Erik ten Hag will hope he is backed heading into the remaining days of the 2024 winter transfer window.

However, given INEOS’ recent minority takeover of the club, Sir Jim Ratcliffe may be persuaded to wait until the summer transfer market to splash the cash and bolster the Man Utd squad. Zubimendi will likely remain at Real Sociedad until the end of the current season, after which he will decide on his future amid Premier League interest in his services.

Man Utd beginning to show interest in Zubimendi

It’s been a quiet 2024 winter transfer window for Manchester United. The Red Devils’ business has consisted of allowing players to leave the club, as Ratcliffe and INEOS have focused on acquiring their 25% share in the Old Trafford outfit. Ratcliffe is set to oversee football operations behind the scenes at Manchester United. The 20-time English champions hope to improve their success rate in the transfer market significantly.

Ten Hag hasn’t welcomed any new arrivals this month but is hopeful that sanctioning several departures will clear the wage bill ahead of the summer when Man Utd should be more active. The club have allowed significant investments, such as Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek, to leave on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season, signing for Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hannibal Mejbri has departed for reigning Europa League champions Sevilla. The Tunisia international has signed on an initial loan but could join the Spanish outfit for €20m (£17m) if the La Liga side choose to activate their clause in June. United have also allowed young starlets Alvaro Carreras and Dan Gore to depart on loan to Benfica and Port Vale until the end of the campaign, respectively.

However, looking ahead to the summer, Manchester United could again be prepared to splash the cash. According to The Express, Arsenal remain in pole position to sign Zubimendi, despite interest from the Red Devils and Barcelona. The holding midfielder, who has a release clause of €60m (£51m), is one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT (26th January) that Bayern Munich could join Arsenal and Barcelona in the summer race for Zubimendi’s signature. However, the Gunners’ reported interest in Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Xavi Simons could allow Man Utd to swoop for Zubimendi, who has also been dubbed as "fantastic" by the Italian journalist.

Martin Zubimendi - stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Pass completion 85.9% 70 Interceptions 1.22 70 Clearances 1.63 73 Aerial duels won 1.42 76 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 29-01-24

Dean Jones - Man Utd have a ‘degree of interest’ in Zubimendi

Jones has heard that Manchester United are interested in Zubimendi but isn’t convinced he would choose a move to Old Trafford over Arsenal. The transfer insider also hasn’t ruled out a Gunners switch for Simons. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I’ve even heard that Man Utd like Zubimendi. I'm not sure he would choose that over Arsenal, but they have a degree of interest in him. I wouldn't rule out a move to Arsenal for Xavi Simons because they need another creative player, and they have been looking for that. But I'd be surprised.”

Man Utd transfer news, including Karim Benzema claim

Given Man Utd’s spending of over £150m during the 2023 summer transfer window, it’s unsurprising that the Red Devils have been reluctant to splash the cash this winter. The three-time European Cup winners look more likely to refrain from welcoming any incomings in the last days of the window as they take the opportunity to assess their squad in the remaining months of the 2023/24 season.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT (28th January) that Manchester United sources have distanced themselves from a move for Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema. The 36-year-old is unlikely to join ten Hag’s side, with the club concerned about his excessive wages, with United set to switch their focus elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Man Utd midfielder Casemiro has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. The 31-year-old spoke to MBC, saying he felt “welcomed” by the club and expressed his happiness at playing for the Manchester giants.

Manchester United turn their focus away from the transfer market and onto Premier League matters on 1st February, when they travel to Molineux to take on in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils then host West Ham United on 4th February, hoping to avenge their 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium, suffered in December 2023.