Members of the Red Devils' scouting department have been impressed with the teenager and pinpointed him as an alternative forward option to Rasmus Hojlund.

Rennes could seek as much as £60million for their academy graduate after being alerted to numerous Premier League clubs circling for Doue's signature.

Manchester United are concerned that they will not be able to lure Desire Doue to Old Trafford ahead of the fast-approaching new season as Rennes have set a lofty asking price for their academy graduate amid a summer tussle for his signature, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have entered discussions with boss Erik ten Hag over an extended contract, having decided to stand by the Dutch tactician as an FA Cup final victory over Manchester City last month ensured they bagged European qualification despite an underwhelming Premier League campaign.

INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who became a Manchester United co-owner thanks to acquiring a 25 per cent stake following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, is working with the former Ajax head coach and other key personnel behind the scenes to bolster the squad before pre-season.

Red Devils Braced for Doue Being Priced Too High

Premier League trio also chasing 19-year-old talent

Manchester United are fearful of missing out on winning the race for Doue despite being firm admirers of the teenager, according to GMS sources, as they are confident that he will be out of their price range after seeing a trio of Premier League rivals join them in the hunt for his signature.

It is understood that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to the winger, who has been described as 'one of a kind' by Rennes teammate Baptiste Santamaria after transitioning into senior action, which will give his current employers scope to increase their demands.

GMS sources have been informed that members of the Manchester United scouting department have been impressed with Doue's performances and, despite being more comfortable on the flank, insiders are adamant that he fits the profile to become an alternative forward option to Rasmus Hojlund if he heads to Old Trafford.

Desire Doue's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Rasmus Hojlund Desire Doue Rasmus Hojlund Progressive passes 6.69 1.38 Shot-creating actions 4.86 2.42 Shots 1.88 1.58 Key passes 1.71 1.17 Goals 0.22 0.42 Assists 0.22 0.08 Statistics correct as of 21/06/2024

The 19-year-old wonderkid has already made 76 senior appearances since progressing through Rennes' youth ranks, scoring eight goals and chalking up a further seven assists along the way, and the Frenchman's burgeoning talent has resulted in him working his way onto the Red Devils' radar as they plan to give their squad a makeover.

But GMS sources have been told that Doue's price tag could hit £60million due to Manchester United facing stiff competition to acquire his services in the coming weeks, and that is a figure that ten Hag is unwilling to reach as he looks to use the recruitment budget to improve his options in several areas of the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Desire Doue registered four shots during Rennes' home defeats to Toulouse and Lorient, which remained his highest tally in a Ligue 1 outing over the course of the 2023/24 campaign

Ten Hag Viewing Zirkzee as Better Value for Money

Dutch tactician considering triggering release clause

GMS sources have learned that Rennes' lucrative asking price for Doue has resulted in Manchester United pinpointing Bologna centre forward Joshua Zirkzee as a better value for money signing, and they are seriously considering upping the ante in their pursuit in the coming days.

The Netherlands international, who is currently in Germany after earning a late call-up to his country's squad for Euro 2024, has a £34million release clause written into his contract and that is being viewed by members of the Red Devils' hierarchy as a bargain fee compared to other attackers on the market.

Manchester United are aware that they need to convince Zirkzee to make the switch to the Premier League for the first time in his career, having also gained interest from Bologna's Serie A rivals AC Milan, and they are keen to outline how he would fit into ten Hag's side as well as plans for the club under Ratcliffe.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GMS that the Red Devils would have no problem meeting the former Bayern Munich man's release clause if they choose to push through with the move, and he is a realistic addition to the squad as preparations are made for the 2024/25 campaign.

